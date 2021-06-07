46th season kicks off for farmers market

"Two for a dollar," said grower Lawrence Minor to a customer when asked about the cost of his yellow squash.

His table was one of about 10 set up at the grand opening of the 46th annual Pine Bluff Farmers Market at Saracen Landing at 7 a.m.

It will be open every Saturday morning until 1 p.m.

Minor only had a few ripe red tomatoes and explained that, because of the cool temperatures and excessive rain, "They're running late this year."

As Minor talked, a pickup slowly passed by carrying a box of watermelons.

In addition to the produce, volunteer groups were raising funds and explaining their missions.

For example, the White Hall Willing Workers were handing out small bags of caramel corn, along with the recipe.

Also, they had samples of the adult and children caps they will donate to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and to CARTI in Pine Bluff, said Sarah Payton, group president and 33-year member.

"We're here for the grand opening and to support the farmers," Payton said.

Erica McFadden, with the Arkansas Food Bank, was also there bright and early handing out information about their free Summer Meals program.

It's available to all children 18 years and younger, and often includes breakfast and lunch. The program runs through Aug. 9.

Meal site in Jefferson County can be found by going to arkansasfoodbank.org.

A few feet away, New Horizons members were selling baked goods from the Country Village Oven Bakery in Star City.

Group members said they hoped to raise about $500 to donate to Pine Bluff's Neighbor to Neighbor and other programs.

New Horizons member Dot Hart suggested that a loaf of the Country Village fresh bread would pair nicely with some homemade jelly from Jones Canning Co. of White Hall.

Proprietor Amanda Jones had a booth set up nearby and said any of her hot and spicy jelly was popular with her customers.

While the COVID shutdown and now the weather is putting the kibosh on markets across central Arkansas, both Minor and Trudy Redus, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation assistant director and the Farmers Market manager, said, in order for this type of market to survive in the long run, they need more young growers to get involved.

"It's not just here (in Jefferson County)," said Redus, who is also the Arkansas Farmers' Market Association president. "We're trying to reach younger people and to get them to consider farming or backyard growing."

They're also encouraging local bakers and makers to consider selling at local markets.

These types of markets make it easy to eat healthy for everyone and the vendors take SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Redus said.

By about mid-morning, the rain put a damper on the grand opening, but the growers will be back next Saturday at 7 a.m.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, growers like Lawerence Minor, who farms about six miles south of Pine Bluff, are offering fresh produce. Tomatoes got off to a slow start, but “they’re coming on now,” he said. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)