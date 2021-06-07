As funds pour in, states see budgets swell

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Just a year ago, the financial future looked bleak for state governments as governors and lawmakers scrambled to cut spending while the pandemic caused a recession that was projected to pummel revenue.

They laid off state workers, threatened big cuts to schools and warned about canceling or scaling back building projects.

Today, many of those same states are flush with cash, and lawmakers are approving budgets with record spending. Money is pouring into schools, social programs and infrastructure. Many states are even socking away billions of dollars in savings.

"It's definitely safe to say that states are in a much better fiscal situation than they anticipated," said Erica MacKellar, a fiscal analyst with the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Spending plans for the fiscal year that begins July 1 are up 10% or more in states spanning from Florida and Maryland to Colorado, Utah and Washington.

In Oklahoma, pandemic uncertainties last year led lawmakers to trim $1.3 billion from their anticipated general revenue. That resulted in cuts for public education and most state services.

This year, the new budget is up nearly 18%. That includes money to reduce class sizes in kindergarten and first grade, funding for a new children's behavioral health center and new incentives for businesses to make movies in the state. The Republican-led Legislature approved cuts to individual and corporate income tax rates and expanded tax credits for a school choice program.

"Last year: shaky foundation. This year: solid foundation," said Republican state Sen. Roger Thompson, chairman of the budget-writing committee.

Many states experienced a similar turnaround. Fiscal analysts cite a variety of reasons.

The federal government poured billions of dollars into state coffers through a series of pandemic relief packages. Federal aid also sent billions more to U.S. households and businesses that, in turn, pumped money into the economy.

State finances also fared better than officials had feared. Consumer spending rebounded to shore up sales tax revenue, and state income taxes were bolstered by a strong stock market and high-wage earners who kept working remotely while others were laid off.

The result is that states now have "a very promising fiscal and economic outlook over the next couple of years," said Justin Theal, a state fiscal research officer at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

A recent Pew report found that after an initial sharp plunge in tax revenue, 29 states recovered to take in as much or more during the peak pandemic period of March 2020 through February than they did during the same 12 months before the pandemic began.

STATE GAINS

Idaho, Utah, Colorado and South Carolina posted some of the biggest revenue gains along with South Dakota, which was one of the few states never to shut down. The Pew report also noted modest gains for some states that imposed more aggressive coronavirus precautions on their economy, including California, Massachusetts and New York.

The $212 billion budget enacted this year in New York is up almost 10%. Federal covid-19 relief provided the bulk of that growth. But state spending alone still is up 3.8% in the new budget, according to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration.

New York's bigger budget includes a mixture of ongoing and one-time spending, with a $1.4 billion boost in basic aid for schools and a $1.3 billion plan to overhaul Penn Station.

Florida's record $101.5 billion budget is up roughly 11%, with bonuses for teachers, police and firefighters and with new construction projects at schools and colleges. Lawmakers decided they had money to spare, expanding sales tax breaks for school and hurricane supplies and creating a tax-free week to buy museum and concert tickets and recreational gear for camping, fishing and surfing.

Florida is among several states that bolstered their 2021-22 budgets with at least part of their share of a $195 billion state aid package from the recent American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden.

Shortly after that plan was approved, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the outlook for states from negative to stable, citing stronger state finances and continued federal aid. It said the new federal aid equaled nearly 16% of states' own revenue for the 2019 fiscal year.

Many Republicans in Congress had criticized the Biden relief plan as excessive, especially in the amount of money going to state governments. Many states had been seeing better-than-expected tax revenue even before the plan was signed into law in March.

Some states, such as Colorado, are waiting to decide how to use the latest relief funds because they have until the end of 2024 to spend them.

Even without the latest federal aid, Colorado's budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is up more than 12% from the previous one, which had been pared because of pandemic concerns.

Sen. Bob Rankin, a Republican member of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee, said he is concerned about how that additional $3.8 billion of federal aid will be spent.

"I'm afraid that we are spending money and making commitments that we will not be able to sustain once that one-time federal money goes away," Rankin said.

In many states, lawmakers are devoting federal covid-19 relief money to one-time purposes, such as providing additional aid to workers, expanding access to high-speed internet or replenishing depleted unemployment trust funds.

Lawmakers in Maryland used words such as "stunning" and "unique" to describe how federal aid helped reshape their budget situation. The state's record $52.4 billion budget for its new fiscal year provides bonuses to state workers, boosts payments to the poor, includes plans to build parks and playgrounds in every county, and still sets aside about $2 billion for savings.

"After spending almost the entire part of last year in sleepless nights trying to figure out what in the world we were going to do, to find yourselves in that position was pretty amazing," said Democratic state Sen. Guy Guzzone, chairman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.

VACCINATION STRUGGLES

On the medical front, plummeting vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the last mile of the immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening Biden's goal of getting shots to at least 70% of adults by July 4.

The U.S. is administering fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post's seven-day average, even though all Americans older than 12 are now eligible.

Small armies of health workers and volunteers often outnumber the people showing up to get shots at clinics around the country, in places such as a drive-thru site in Chattanooga, Tenn.; a gymnasium in Provo, Utah; or a park in Raleigh, N.C.

The slowdown is national -- with every state down at least two-thirds from its peak -- and is particularly felt across the South and Midwest. Twelve states, including Utah, Oklahoma, Montana, the Dakotas and West Virginia, have seen vaccinations fall below 15 daily shots per 10,000 residents; Alabama had just four people per 10,000 residents get vaccinated last week.

However, the picture varies considerably across the country. Thirteen states, mostly on the East and West coasts, have already vaccinated 70% of adults, and another 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, are over 60% and will probably reach Biden's goal.

But the rest are lagging behind. Tennessee and five other states are at 50% or below and are vaccinating at such low rates that meeting the president's threshold is very unlikely.

The steep decline began in mid-April, coinciding with federal officials' temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they investigated rare blood-clotting reactions. That slowdown has continued, with only 2.4 million adults getting their first shot last week. Officials must get a first dose to 4.2 million adults per week to meet the goal.

Complicating the push is that health officials have already reached the "low-hanging fruit -- those people who absolutely want to get vaccinated without you telling them anything," Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-diseases expert, said Friday. "You're left with a group that you may need ... trusted messengers who go out there and explain to them why it's critical for themselves, for their family."

Some holdouts say their skepticism has intensified over time, and others argue the issue is moot because the pandemic has receded in the U.S. However, public health experts say the nation needs widespread immunity to prevent a resurgence later this year.

The slowdown in vaccinations has prompted a flurry of advertising, lotteries and promotions to win over holdouts. West Virginia officials are offering a chance to win rifles. Multiple businesses have promised treats such as free beer, doughnuts and marijuana. Residents of several states now compete for million-dollar cash prizes in special lotteries.

Recognizing the challenge -- and the risk of missing the goal -- Biden officials have mobilized thousands of organizations and volunteers.

"We need to bring the vaccines to where people are and answer the questions that people have," Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told reporters Thursday. "And we are confident that more and more people will get vaccinated leading up to the Fourth of July."

FRANCE'S REOPENING

In France, health authorities are racing to contain scattered cases of the more contagious delta virus variant, as the country prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors and celebrates plunging infection and hospitalization rates.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said Sunday that France has multiple clusters of the variant, first identified in India and believed to be fueling a rise in infections in Britain. Speaking on BFM television, he said the variant hadn't spread widely into the community and that health investigators are working to track cases.

Overall, he insisted, "the epidemic situation continues to strongly improve around the country," but he said the government isn't preparing to lift mask requirements anytime soon. With growing numbers of people packing into Paris' sidewalk cafes, parks and riverside quays, Veran warned that it's too early for people to let down their guard.

The French public health agency's latest weekly epidemiological report shows a sustained drop in virus infections, hospitalization rates and deaths even after the country started reopening schools, stores and restaurants last month. More than half the adult population has had at least one vaccine dose, and 23% is fully vaccinated.

Emboldened by signs the virus is receding, one of the world's most-visited countries is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and much of the world starting Wednesday.

WORLDWIDE GOAL

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies' summit this week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022.

Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with fellow world leaders Friday in Cornwall on England's southwestern coast.

"The world is looking to us to rise to the greatest challenge of the postwar era: defeating COVID and leading a global recovery driven by our shared values," he said in a statement Sunday. "Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history."

Britain's government pledged in February to give most of the country's surplus vaccine supply to Covax, the United Nations-backed program aiming to supply poorer countries.

But the U.K. hasn't yet put a figure on how many doses it will donate. With a population of about 70 million people, the country has ordered about 400 million doses. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the U.K. doesn't have any excess doses at the moment and that "we're just getting them into arms as quickly as possible."

Information for this article was contributed by David A. Lieb and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Dan Diamond, Dan Keating, Chris Moody, Andrew Becker, Bobby Ross and Frances Stead Sellers of The Washington Post.

FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020 file photo, police officers patrol the area after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Florida is among several states that amplified their 2021-2022 budgets with at least part of their share of a $195 billion state aid package from the recent American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The state's record $101.5 billion budget is up roughly 11%, with bonuses for teachers, police and firefighters, and new construction projects at schools and colleges. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, May 30, 2020 file photo, the playground at the historic Glen Echo Park remains closed because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, in Glen Echo, Md., near Washington. Lawmakers in in the state used words like “stunning” and “unique” to describe how federal aid helped reshape their budget situation. Maryland's record $52.4 billion budget for its new fiscal year provides bonuses to state workers, boosts payments to the poor, builds parks and playgrounds in every county, and still sets aside about $2 billion for savings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)