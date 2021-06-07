Benton County marriage licenses

May 27
Justice Ryan Conrad, 34, and Morgan Leigh Keaton, 26, both of Cave Springs
Dom Dillon Hemingway, 26, and Mikayla Ann Ronspiez, 27, both of Bentonville
Deron Thomas Johnson Jr., 34, Springdale, and Rebekah Joy Segura, 28, Rogers
Jeremy Ryan Lafary, 37, and Holley Renai McGuire, 44, both of Decatur
Kyle Christian Matos, 26, and Lindsay Marie Cook, 22, both of Wister, Okla.
Rick Alan Newberry, 59, Joplin, Mo., and Toni Lea Setser, 61, Rogers
Jeffrey Allen Undernehr, 55, and Tamara Louise Kirk, 48, both of Bella Vista
May 28
Joshua Charles Barnett, 23, Dallas, and Lisa Nicole Blackketter, 22, Bentonville
Ranjith Kumar Prince Karunakaran Caleb Cornelius, 38, and Lara Muriel D'Silva, 39, both of Bentonville
Collin Elijah Chamberlin, 23, and Anna Marie Dutton, 22, both of Rogers
Clinton Parker Crews, 31, and Chelsea Rae Cunningham, 31, both of Fayetteville
Connor Patrick Deen, 23, Conway, and Rachael Christine Boysen, 23, Bentonville
Desmen Cortez Dunlap, 40, and Angela Bambi Sison Bondurant, 42, both of Centerton
Heber Josu Espinal, 33, and Marithza Jeaneth Guardado, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Lee Ezell, 22, San Diego, and Rachel Elizabeth Campbell, 20, Neosho, Mo.
John Lee Halstead, 48, Lisle, Ill., and Holli Howard Oliver, 55, Rogers
Allen Lee Hill, 32, and Laci Dawn Meadors, 25, both of Decatur
John Denton Long, 40, and Tami Jean Kiefer, 43, both of Coweta, Okla.
Jeremy David Luttrell, 40, Bentonville, and Jennifer Kay Ashcraft, 48, Galena, Mo.
Christian Alan Ostrander, 28, and Marilyn Kay Stoecker, 28, both of Lowell
Brian David Patrick, 59, and Alicia Ann Freeman, 58, both of Dover
Michael Chase Pulis, 33, and Carli Lynn Taylor, 30, both of Grove, Okla.
Jose Daniel Ramirez-Arevalo, 32, and Gloribel Yamileth Tobar, 33, both of Lowell
Anthony Wayne Scroggins, 53, and Terri Jolyn Neal, 53, both of Centerton
Randall Jason Skaggs, 50, Bella Vista, and Andrea Lynne Davis, 44, Centerton
Steven Tyler Sperry, 33, and Chelsi Taylor Sparks, 27, both of Gravette
Fnu Syed Moin, 29, and Nandini Pak, 27, both of Bentonville
Oren Tyler Wampler, 25, and Abbigale Elise Smirnova, 26, both of Gravette
June 1
Sean Michael Beeson, 37, and Melissa Kay Wilson, 36, both of Grove, Okla.
Lane Forrest Brown, 24, and Andrea W. Castaneda, 24, both of Junction City, Kan.
Brandon Lee Corter, 30, and Crystal Marie Pearson, 30, both of Rogers
Reece Garrett Goddard, 25, and Caitlin Dawn Cox, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Aaron Allan Graham, 28, and Maebel Sanders, 23, both of Rogers
Therran Allen Hammer, 23, and Sadie Maddison Rivas, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Donald Wayne Higdon, 65, and Vita Marie Dentis, 60, both of Rogers
Nelson Fredy Lemus, 42, and Martha Zendejas-Viveros, 40, both of Lowell
Joshua Martin McDaniel, 21, Rogers, and Emma Mae Jenkins, 22, Bentonville
Dhiraj Patel, 22, and Sherri Ann Gordon, 26, both of Racine, Wis.
Shea Nicholas Pierce, 28, and Emily Linh Nguyen, 24, both of Centerton
Taylor Steed Todd, 31, and India Ann Malherbe, 28, both of Bella Vista
Javier Eduardo Vargas Amaya, 32, and Esmeralda Flores, 23, both of Lowell
David Alejandro Villamizar-Garcia, 32, and Stevi Selby, 28, both of Rogers
June 2
Jimmy Weldon Avery Jr., 52, and Jennifer Michelle Wylie, 47, both of Rogers
Andrew Christopher Carney, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Hendrix-See, 22, both of Rogers
James Daryl Crabtree Jr., 41, and Lorinda Dawn Spight, 45, both of Locust Grove, Okla.
Jacob Ryan Crain, 27, Lowell, and Aubrey Devin Edwards, 25, Prairie Grove
Kieran Lane Henderson, 26, and Kaitlynn Michelle Smith, 23, both of Centerton
Clint Jack Julian, 28, and Lynsa Paige Miller, 23, both of Gentry
Jacob Dalton Lewis, 30, and Dyallen Efendi, 40, both of Rogers
John Wallace Lewis Jr., 49, and Tammie Hy-Louse Hibbens, 48, both of Rogers
Clinton Dale Long, 46, Siloam Springs, and Gay Lynn Hale, 44, West Fork
Jeremy Duane Sory, 41, and Krisha Ann McGee, 42, both of Summers
Beau Chandler Tucker, 21, and Skyler Shea Sizemore, 19, both of Bentonville