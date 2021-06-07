Benton County marriage licenses

May 27

Justice Ryan Conrad, 34, and Morgan Leigh Keaton, 26, both of Cave Springs

Dom Dillon Hemingway, 26, and Mikayla Ann Ronspiez, 27, both of Bentonville

Deron Thomas Johnson Jr., 34, Springdale, and Rebekah Joy Segura, 28, Rogers

Jeremy Ryan Lafary, 37, and Holley Renai McGuire, 44, both of Decatur

Kyle Christian Matos, 26, and Lindsay Marie Cook, 22, both of Wister, Okla.

Rick Alan Newberry, 59, Joplin, Mo., and Toni Lea Setser, 61, Rogers

Jeffrey Allen Undernehr, 55, and Tamara Louise Kirk, 48, both of Bella Vista

May 28

Joshua Charles Barnett, 23, Dallas, and Lisa Nicole Blackketter, 22, Bentonville

Ranjith Kumar Prince Karunakaran Caleb Cornelius, 38, and Lara Muriel D'Silva, 39, both of Bentonville

Collin Elijah Chamberlin, 23, and Anna Marie Dutton, 22, both of Rogers

Clinton Parker Crews, 31, and Chelsea Rae Cunningham, 31, both of Fayetteville

Connor Patrick Deen, 23, Conway, and Rachael Christine Boysen, 23, Bentonville

Desmen Cortez Dunlap, 40, and Angela Bambi Sison Bondurant, 42, both of Centerton

Heber Josu Espinal, 33, and Marithza Jeaneth Guardado, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Lee Ezell, 22, San Diego, and Rachel Elizabeth Campbell, 20, Neosho, Mo.

John Lee Halstead, 48, Lisle, Ill., and Holli Howard Oliver, 55, Rogers

Allen Lee Hill, 32, and Laci Dawn Meadors, 25, both of Decatur

John Denton Long, 40, and Tami Jean Kiefer, 43, both of Coweta, Okla.

Jeremy David Luttrell, 40, Bentonville, and Jennifer Kay Ashcraft, 48, Galena, Mo.

Christian Alan Ostrander, 28, and Marilyn Kay Stoecker, 28, both of Lowell

Brian David Patrick, 59, and Alicia Ann Freeman, 58, both of Dover

Michael Chase Pulis, 33, and Carli Lynn Taylor, 30, both of Grove, Okla.

Jose Daniel Ramirez-Arevalo, 32, and Gloribel Yamileth Tobar, 33, both of Lowell

Anthony Wayne Scroggins, 53, and Terri Jolyn Neal, 53, both of Centerton

Randall Jason Skaggs, 50, Bella Vista, and Andrea Lynne Davis, 44, Centerton

Steven Tyler Sperry, 33, and Chelsi Taylor Sparks, 27, both of Gravette

Fnu Syed Moin, 29, and Nandini Pak, 27, both of Bentonville

Oren Tyler Wampler, 25, and Abbigale Elise Smirnova, 26, both of Gravette

June 1

Sean Michael Beeson, 37, and Melissa Kay Wilson, 36, both of Grove, Okla.

Lane Forrest Brown, 24, and Andrea W. Castaneda, 24, both of Junction City, Kan.

Brandon Lee Corter, 30, and Crystal Marie Pearson, 30, both of Rogers

Reece Garrett Goddard, 25, and Caitlin Dawn Cox, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Aaron Allan Graham, 28, and Maebel Sanders, 23, both of Rogers

Therran Allen Hammer, 23, and Sadie Maddison Rivas, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Donald Wayne Higdon, 65, and Vita Marie Dentis, 60, both of Rogers

Nelson Fredy Lemus, 42, and Martha Zendejas-Viveros, 40, both of Lowell

Joshua Martin McDaniel, 21, Rogers, and Emma Mae Jenkins, 22, Bentonville

Dhiraj Patel, 22, and Sherri Ann Gordon, 26, both of Racine, Wis.

Shea Nicholas Pierce, 28, and Emily Linh Nguyen, 24, both of Centerton

Taylor Steed Todd, 31, and India Ann Malherbe, 28, both of Bella Vista

Javier Eduardo Vargas Amaya, 32, and Esmeralda Flores, 23, both of Lowell

David Alejandro Villamizar-Garcia, 32, and Stevi Selby, 28, both of Rogers

June 2

Jimmy Weldon Avery Jr., 52, and Jennifer Michelle Wylie, 47, both of Rogers

Andrew Christopher Carney, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Hendrix-See, 22, both of Rogers

James Daryl Crabtree Jr., 41, and Lorinda Dawn Spight, 45, both of Locust Grove, Okla.

Jacob Ryan Crain, 27, Lowell, and Aubrey Devin Edwards, 25, Prairie Grove

Kieran Lane Henderson, 26, and Kaitlynn Michelle Smith, 23, both of Centerton

Clint Jack Julian, 28, and Lynsa Paige Miller, 23, both of Gentry

Jacob Dalton Lewis, 30, and Dyallen Efendi, 40, both of Rogers

John Wallace Lewis Jr., 49, and Tammie Hy-Louse Hibbens, 48, both of Rogers

Clinton Dale Long, 46, Siloam Springs, and Gay Lynn Hale, 44, West Fork

Jeremy Duane Sory, 41, and Krisha Ann McGee, 42, both of Summers

Beau Chandler Tucker, 21, and Skyler Shea Sizemore, 19, both of Bentonville