Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 24

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Flat of shell eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat food. Corrected on site.

Noncritical violations: None

Bolder Coffee

4200 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops for ice cream and cut fruit stored on counter top when not in use.

Concessions at Memorial Park

205 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Soap dispenser is not dispensing soap. Batteries may be dead.

Noncritical violations: None

Dickey's Barbeque Pit

4704 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle of orange cleaner not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Wet and soiled wiping cloth stored on prep top by meat slicing cutting board.

G2 Hotel

3402 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand sink in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Grand Central Station

1806 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chicken, chicken tenders, green beans and corn at 115 degrees in the hot hold and should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Gusano's Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Buildup on residue on top of ice machine.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of dust on shelf for containers near pizza ovens. Buildup of food residue on walls in kitchen area.

Harps Deli-Bakery

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No designated person in charge to make decisions on food safety at the time of inspection. Employee left the deli area and did not wash hands prior to putting on a clean pair of gloves. Cold food checked in the customer grab and go case is not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No test strips found in the deli/bakery area during inspection. Employee did not know where they were. Exterior doors and the back side of the handles on the three-door cooler in the back of the deli are visibly dirty to sight and touch especially the raw chicken side.

Harps Food Store

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Blocks of unsealed wood under table legs in the meat cutting room. Floor in the milk cooler is visibly dirty especially under the milk rack. FRP covering the wall in the meat department behind the cutting table is coming away from the wall. There are two areas where the FRP is missing/broken at the bottom of the wall behind the cutting table. Repeat violation. Walk-in freezer has condensation leaks and excessive ice/frost buildup on the ceiling.

James Butts Baseball Complex

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Sunshine Montessori Infant-Toddler Care Center

2124 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee cleaned and sanitized the counter where closed food containers are placed to be unpacked/portioned, but then put the travel totes, that were on the floor, onto the counter possibly contaminating the counter. Sanitizer too strong, over 200ppm. Should be 50-100ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

May 25

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves. Open package of hot dogs in walk-in not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Facility is using time as a control for the hot case food items. Hot dogs are not marked to indicate when they are to be sold or discarded.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple unsecured employee beverages throughout kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Frozen fish filets being thawed in standing water bath. Multiple employees throughout kitchen area lacking proper hair restraints.

Guanajuato Meat Market

229 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Guacamole and salsa not date marked.

Harps Deli-Bakery

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese are not on the time as a control list so a temperature was taken. Items not at 135 or above. Green beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy are not on the time as a control log.

Noncritical violations: None

WACD-Gentry Early Learning Academy

185 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: Pasta veggie salad not at 41 degrees or below. According to the receiving temperature log, food arrived at 42 degrees. Employee portioned food. Temperature of food at the time of inspection in the refrigerator at 44 degrees. Unopened gallon of milk temperature at 43 degrees. Refrigerator door was not closing all the way due to boxes in the way. Boxes moved so door closes properly. Internal thermometer reading 40 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer concentration registering when checked with sanitizer test strips.

May 26

E-Z Mart Food Store

387 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Employee not able to tell how utensils are washed and sanitized. Chicken wrap, burritos, boiled eggs, Lunchables exceed the marked used by date. Case of open hot dogs not date marked with the use by or open date.

Noncritical violations: None

Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie

110 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulbs in kitchen/ware wash area are missing protective shielding.

Wingate Inn

7400 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink is too strong, reading over 400 ppm. Commercial mechanical dishwasher was replaced with a residential mechanical dishwasher, which does not meet multiple requirements in the rules and regulations. One is, there is no temperature measuring device to show that the utensils is reaching the proper sanitizing temperature. It is not known if this machine has a sanitizing cycle.

May 27

Benton County Sale Barn Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee only changed gloves, but did not wash hands, after handling raw meat. Strawberry preserves are made in a private residence. Cut tomatoes and cut leafy greens are not being held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer is not strong enough. Use one more tablet. Employee wearing jewelry on hands and wrist. Employee wearing fingernail polish and not wearing gloves (handling utensils). Test strips on location are for chlorine. Excessive grease around the fryer and grill.

Penny Lane Childcare Center

1019 W. Cypress St., Rogers

Critical violations: Permit on record expired 5/30/18.

Noncritical violations: None

The Angel's Place

2800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat produce in prep table.

Noncritical violations: Raw onions and crates of bread being stored directly on floor.

Waffle House

2723 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs are not marked with the time they were removed from refrigeration. Shelves in the back two-door cooler are rusty. Excessive ice buildup on freezer unit and the freezer door and frame. Evidence of water dripping onto the product cases. Repeat violation. Tub of personal food stored on the top shelf above establishment food.

Yeyo's Mezcaleria Taqueria

101 E. Walnut St., Suite 20, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraint.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 24 -- Casey's, 1791 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Dairy Queen, 1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista; Discovery Bridge Preschool Inc., 1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Lenny's Sub Shop, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club, 3024 N. 22nd St., Rogers; Subway, 4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 130, Rogers

May 25 -- Arkansas Athletes Outreach, 4667 S. Dixieland Road, Suite 100, Rogers; Decatur Northside Elementary, 9083 Mount Olive Road, Decatur; Harps Food Store, 300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; McKinney BGC, 2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville

May 26 -- Country Inn and Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Cronuts Donuts, 1313 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Night Owl Tavern, 401 S.W. A St., Bentonville

May 28 -- Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Shameless Food NWA, 302 S. Rife Drive, Rogers; Skylight Cinema-The Cutting Room, 350 S.W. A St., Bentonville; The Dutch Oven on Wheels, 427 N. 37th Place, Rogers