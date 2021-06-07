Bonamassa plans Little Rock, Fayetteville concerts; Newsboys to headline North Little Rock show

Blues rock musician Joe Bonamassa will perform at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall and at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 as part of a multi-city fall tour.

Little Rock ticket prices are to be announced.

Fayetteville tickets — $103-$253 plus applicable fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Christian rockers Newsboys headline the “Step Into The Light Tour” with “special guests” Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets — $15-$49.75, $89.75 VIP, plus service charges — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office. There is a limit of nine tickets per household.

Tickets also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a concert by Counting Crows, on their "Butter Miracle 2021 Tour" with opening acts Sean Barna and Matt Sucich, 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open at 6.

The tour supports the group's first album in nearly seven years, "Butter Miracle, Suite One." Tickets are $35-$129.50 plus fees; a "Lawn 4-Pack" (four lawn tickets purchased at the same time) are $26.25 apiece. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

And comedian John Crist’s 100-show 2021 “John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” includes two Arkansas stops, for which tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday:

• 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $29.75 and $39.75; VIP packages, which include a laminated pass with lanyard and a meet-and-greet/photo opportunity, are $139.75. Visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005ABBAF8C6381.

• 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets (minimum of two, maximum of eight) are $29.75-$49.75, $149.75 VIP. Visit itickets.com/events/454107.html.

For more information visit johncristcomedy.com.