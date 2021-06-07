Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Monday, June 7

Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available: Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk; Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk; Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk; Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk; Friday -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center: (870) 543-6323.

TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Tuesday, June 8

Business basics sessions set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Ja'neen Elliott Marketing Agency to present Business Basics Bootcamp. The class will be held in person and via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 or from 6-7:30 p.m. June 10. The cost is $9.99 if registration is made seven days in advance or $19.99, according to the Chamber newsletter. Topics will include finance, bookkeeping, taxes, marketing, brand, logo, online presence, retail space, and social media tricks and tips. Registration is available for June 8 at https://www.facebook.com/events/483621062849523/ and for June 10 at https://www.facebook.com/events/479240006739547/.

Wednesday, June 9

Foundation sets free grant writing event

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will host a free virtual grant writing workshop for local nonprofits. Participants are urged to attend the one-hour event via Zoom at noon June 9 to learn how to write and apply for grants. Foundation representatives will include Pine Bluff area executive director, Lawrence Fikes; Pine Bluff area affiliate board members MaryRoss Taylor and Ginger Casteel; and Shannon Williams, affiliate officer, according to a news release. The Zoom meeting ID is 841 8676 5061 and the passcode is pinebluff. For the Zoom link or to RSVP, emails should be sent to pinebluffarea@arcf.org. Details: Lawrence Fikes, (870) 850-7934 or email pinebluffarea@arcf.org.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, June 10

1960 Pine Bluff High School Class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon June 10 at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or update on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or billray013@gmail.com.

Friday, June 11

Baptist Health sets free covid-19 vaccine clinic at Dumas

Baptist Health Community Outreach's mobile health unit offer the free covid-19 vaccines from 2:30-6 p.m. June 11 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St., at Dumas. The clinic will give the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release. All participants must be 18 years of age and older and bring a photo ID. To schedule a vaccination appointment, people should call (501) 202-1540. Walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis. Details: Visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com or talk to a trusted primary care provider about the vaccines.

Little Miss Pink Tomato set

The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is set for 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Main Street at Warren. Seating will be limited, according to a news release. Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old by June 1 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union counties. The entry fee for the pageant is $25. Entry forms are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or applications may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com. Details: (870) 226-5457 or (870) 226-5758.

Saturday, June 12

SEARK slates Summer Fest

Southeast Arkansas College will host SEARK Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on campus. "Join us for free food, entertainment and activities as we open for the community and showcase everything happening at SEARK," according to a Facebook post. Details: Barbara Dunn, bdunn@seark.edu or Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu.

ASC sets Family FunDay: Clay Relief Tiles

Visitors are welcome to mold a unique clay relief tile during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkanas's free Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. June 12. Afterward, visitors can paint the design to make it pop. "Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Pick up a few from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. June 12, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Through Saturday, June 12

Summer reading registration set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library invites children to join the 2021 Summer Reading Program. "Tails and Tales!" is the theme. The purpose is to encourage youth to check out books and e-books from the library and to maintain the reading levels that they have achieved during the school year, according to a news release. Registration will run through June 12. Parents may register their children online at http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/ The age groups are pre-K: 0-4 years old; children: ages 5-13; teens: ages 13-17; and adults: ages 18-99. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, (870) 534-4802, ext. 150.

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Beginning Saturday, June 12

Church hosts family portrait fundraiser

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937.

Sunday, June 13

Old St. James church sets vaccine clinic

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon until 2 p.m. June 13. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587 or just come by the church for the vaccination. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

Beginning Monday, June 14

Generator plans youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Through Tuesday, June 15

UAM forestry scholarship available

A new scholarship opportunity, Foresters for the Future, is available at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM.) The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM's College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. The application deadline is June 15. Details: https://www.uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html.

Education grants available for teachers

Educators in Arkansas' public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications must be submitted online by June 15, according to a news release from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA.) The grants are awarded to Arkansas public school educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Requests for funds to pay off student debt are not eligible, according to the release. Details: www.artanow.com.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Neighbor to Neighbor sets covid-19 vaccine clinics

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., is hosting a free covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. The follow-up vaccine clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is providing the clinic which is open to anyone wanting the vaccine, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., (870) 534-2883.

Thursday, June 17

Young professional to be honored

Kedrick Jones, owner and tech consultant of SEAR Tech Services, will be among honorees at an event recognizing the 2021 Arkansas Business 40 under 40 Class. The event will be held June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Little Rock. Jones is president of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to purchase event tickets, visit arkansasbusiness.com/events or call Kelli Roy at (501) 455-9336.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Registration packages have been mailed and will also be available locally for pickup at RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, 128 S. Main St. Participants may send all email requests to Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net. Details: (404) 245-5436.

Saturday, June 19

City of Pine Bluff plans Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food, and activities for children and teens. From 3-9 p.m., a block party will be hosted by Wil Jenkins at the same site, according to a news release. Attendance is free to community members, however, the registration fee is $25 for vendors and $75 for food trucks. Registration is available by contacting the mayor's office at (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or sending an email to mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration deadline is June 11. For details or to sign up to perform, contact Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, June 19

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC's main building. On display through June 19, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release. The display can be seen at the center or online at at www.asc701.org/2021-annual-pine-bluff-high-school.

Beginning Thursday, June 24

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes open

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view from June 24 through Aug. 14, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Thursday, June 25

Chamber seeks business awards nominations

June 25 is the deadline for Chamber members to nominate someone for the Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit Business of the Year, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. To submit a candidate and organization for nomination, participants should complete the forms and return them to the Chamber by fax, email or mail by June 25. Criteria is listed on the forms. The expo will be held Aug. 19 from 9-10 a.m. (VIP hour) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Business Expo Breakfast tickets are $20 per person or $250 for a table for eight people. Details: Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, June 26

Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.