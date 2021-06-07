Centrists prevail in German state election
BERLIN -- Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany's political parties before a national vote in September.
Projections by public broadcaster ARD put Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union, or CDU, at 36.2%, a gain of more than 6 percentage points from the last election five years ago in Saxony-Anhalt, a sparsely populated state of 2.2 million.Gallery: State elections in Germany
The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was projected to get 22.5% of the vote, a slight drop from 2016. The party has moved steadily further to the right in recent years and its chapter in Saxony-Anhalt has come under increased scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence service for its ties to extremist groups.
While elections in Germany's 16 states are often influenced by local issues and voting sentiments, they are also seen as bellwethers for the national mood. A strong win for the CDU would be seen as a sign that the party's new leader, Armin Laschet, can hope for support from both conservatives and centrists Sept. 26, when it aims to hold onto power at the federal level despite Merkel not running again after four terms as chancellor.
The result, if projections based on partial counts are confirmed, would be a strong endorsement for incumbent governor Reiner Haseloff of the CDU, who now has the comfort of being able to pick from three possible coalitions with smaller parties.
Toll at 3 after Mexican mine swamped
MEXICO CITY -- The bodies of two miners were pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state by early Sunday, bringing to three the number confirmed dead in the flood and partial collapse of the shaft. Three miners remain missing, and search efforts continued.
The dead miners were found at the small coal mine in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila, where there have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at coal mines.
The federal civil defense office said rescuers had worked through the night.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said a dam or holding pond had collapsed, causing the flood.
Efforts have concentrated on pumping water out of the mine. The army dispatched a 28-member team that specializes in looking for victims in collapsed structures and it was using two trained dogs.
The Micaran mine, located in Muzquiz township, appears to be a type of deep, narrow, open pit with steep earth walls, with at least one tunnel at the bottom burrowing into the coal face.
Deaths up to 14 in Sri Lankan flooding
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The death toll from floods and mudslides after heavy rains in Sri Lanka rose to 14 people, with another two missing, officials said Sunday.
Ten districts on the Indian Ocean island have been under heavy rainfall since last Thursday, including the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated.
Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government's Disaster Management Center. Among them was a family of four that died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of Colombo.
Sri Lanka's navy said it had deployed 33 teams to flooded areas, which so far have rescued 66 people stranded by the floodwaters.
The Disaster Management Center said the extreme weather has affected some 245,000 people, and more than 4,300 remain displaced in emergency shelters. More than 800 houses have been damaged.
Afghan road bomb kills 11 people in van
KABUL, Afghanistan -- A minivan carrying civilian passengers in northwest Afghanistan was hit by a roadside bomb, killing at least 11 people, including three children, an Afghan official said Sunday.
The van fell into a valley with the shock of the explosion Saturday, said Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams, adding that rescuers were still searching for bodies.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the provincial government has accused the Taliban of targeting security forces.
Large swathes of war-ravaged Afghanistan are littered with bombs and land mines. Many were planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.
The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both government forces and the Taliban take more precautions to protect civilians. In the first three months of this year, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in Afghanistan, an increase of 29% over the same period last year.
The violence comes as U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and a delegation from the National Security Council and Department of Defense traveled to the region to start a new series of talks between the Taliban and the government. They were to meet this week in Kabul and Doha in Qatar to urge the sides to reach a political settlement.
