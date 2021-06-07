Centrists prevail in German state election

BERLIN -- Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany's political parties before a national vote in September.

Projections by public broadcaster ARD put Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union, or CDU, at 36.2%, a gain of more than 6 percentage points from the last election five years ago in Saxony-Anhalt, a sparsely populated state of 2.2 million.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was projected to get 22.5% of the vote, a slight drop from 2016. The party has moved steadily further to the right in recent years and its chapter in Saxony-Anhalt has come under increased scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence service for its ties to extremist groups.

While elections in Germany's 16 states are often influenced by local issues and voting sentiments, they are also seen as bellwethers for the national mood. A strong win for the CDU would be seen as a sign that the party's new leader, Armin Laschet, can hope for support from both conservatives and centrists Sept. 26, when it aims to hold onto power at the federal level despite Merkel not running again after four terms as chancellor.

The result, if projections based on partial counts are confirmed, would be a strong endorsement for incumbent governor Reiner Haseloff of the CDU, who now has the comfort of being able to pick from three possible coalitions with smaller parties.

Toll at 3 after Mexican mine swamped

MEXICO CITY -- The bodies of two miners were pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state by early Sunday, bringing to three the number confirmed dead in the flood and partial collapse of the shaft. Three miners remain missing, and search efforts continued.

The dead miners were found at the small coal mine in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila, where there have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at coal mines.

The federal civil defense office said rescuers had worked through the night.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said a dam or holding pond had collapsed, causing the flood.

Efforts have concentrated on pumping water out of the mine. The army dispatched a 28-member team that specializes in looking for victims in collapsed structures and it was using two trained dogs.

The Micaran mine, located in Muzquiz township, appears to be a type of deep, narrow, open pit with steep earth walls, with at least one tunnel at the bottom burrowing into the coal face.

Deaths up to 14 in Sri Lankan flooding

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The death toll from floods and mudslides after heavy rains in Sri Lanka rose to 14 people, with another two missing, officials said Sunday.

Ten districts on the Indian Ocean island have been under heavy rainfall since last Thursday, including the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated.

Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government's Disaster Management Center. Among them was a family of four that died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of Colombo.

Sri Lanka's navy said it had deployed 33 teams to flooded areas, which so far have rescued 66 people stranded by the floodwaters.

The Disaster Management Center said the extreme weather has affected some 245,000 people, and more than 4,300 remain displaced in emergency shelters. More than 800 houses have been damaged.

Afghan road bomb kills 11 people in van

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A minivan carrying civilian passengers in northwest Afghanistan was hit by a roadside bomb, killing at least 11 people, including three children, an Afghan official said Sunday.

The van fell into a valley with the shock of the explosion Saturday, said Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams, adding that rescuers were still searching for bodies.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the provincial government has accused the Taliban of targeting security forces.

Large swathes of war-ravaged Afghanistan are littered with bombs and land mines. Many were planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.

The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both government forces and the Taliban take more precautions to protect civilians. In the first three months of this year, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in Afghanistan, an increase of 29% over the same period last year.

The violence comes as U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and a delegation from the National Security Council and Department of Defense traveled to the region to start a new series of talks between the Taliban and the government. They were to meet this week in Kabul and Doha in Qatar to urge the sides to reach a political settlement.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Sisters Pauline, left, and Gertrud from the Cistercian convent of Helfta arrive at the polling station during the state elections of German federal state Saxony-Anhalt, in the Helfta district of Eisleben, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Supporters of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, react after firs exit poll for the Saxony-Anhalt state elections announced in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

The governor of Saxony- Anhalt Reiner Haseloff, right, of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, and his wife Gabriele Haseloff, cast their vote for the state election of Saxony- Anhalt at a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the national election in September 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Saxony-Anhalt state governor Reiner Haseloff, of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, speaks at an election party after the first exit polls of the state elections announced in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021 . The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

Oliver Kirchner top candidate of the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, for the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, stands outside a polling station after casting his vote in the state elections in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

An election campaign poster from the Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party stands near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The poster shows ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: 'Out of love for our homeland'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Wittenberg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. ( Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Election campaign posters from the Greens and Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party stand near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The from left: A poster of the Green Party with the slogan: reliable for climate reliable for Saxony-Anhalt, center a poster of the CDU showing candidates and reading; "together for Magdeburg' and right a poster showing ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: Out of love for our homeland'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)