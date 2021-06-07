County's March collections soar

HOT SPRINGS -- March was a record-setting month for sales tax collections that support services the city of Hot Springs and Garland County deliver, indicating the local economy's retail and hospitality sectors have rebounded from last spring's nadir.

The $1,580,011 the state revenue agency sent the city for March collections of its 1% general fund sales tax was 32.07% higher than the previous March, when the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic began. Relative to March 2018 and 2019, collections were up 21.66% and 30.62%.

"I'm not sure we've seen that," City Manager Bill Burrough told the Hot Springs Board of Directors on Tuesday night.

"That may be a record. We look for a very strong April as well."

The sales tax report the county released Wednesday showed a similar gain, with the $1,139,967 collected by the county's 0.50% sales tax supporting its general and solid waste funds surpassing the previous March by 34.54%. The county said March was a record-setting month, as March collections remitted in May beat 2018 and 2019 by 35.25% and 30.48%.

Sales-tax revenue soared despite the tight labor market local officials have alluded to in recent months. The Hot Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area had a 5.2% unemployment rate in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary report for April. The metropolitan area had a 15% unemployment rate the previous April. Economists consider a rate lower than 5% to be inflationary, putting upward pressure on wages that could lead to higher prices.

"Almost daily, we hear from some business in our community needing additional help," Burrough told the board. "Some are needing multiple positions filled. Almost not a day goes by that we don't hear that."

Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe told the board he expects the labor market to loosen when federal supplemental unemployment assistance ends later this month.

Arkansas was one of the first states to opt-out of the federal program providing an extra $300 a week to the unemployed.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan extended the benefits through early September, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last month that, effective June 26, the state would no longer participate in the program.

"The definition of unemployment rate is those who are seeking employment versus those who are not seeking employment, who have left the workforce," McCabe told the board.

"When the federal stimulus money stops coming in, I think we'll end up seeing more people enter the workforce."

Anecdotal accounts of a diminishing local labor pool aren't borne out by data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The metropolitan area's civilian labor force, which the BLS defines as the number of people 16 and older who are working or actively looking for work, was larger in April than it was in any previous April dating back to 2011.

April's workforce numbered 41,971, which was slightly larger than the workforce in April 2018 and 2019. The BLS' preliminary jobs report for April showed there were 1,700 fewer jobs in the local economy compared to April 2019 and 1,000 fewer jobs compared to April 2018.

The national civilian labor force participation rate, which the BLS defines as the percentage of the civilian noninstitutional population that's working or actively looking for work, has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

April's 61.7% rate was up from the previous April's 60.2% rate but trailed the February 2020 rate of 63.3%.