Developer shares landscape plan

TEXARKANA -- Local developer David Peavy gave a presentation to the Texarkana Arkansas Historic District Commission last week on landscaping plans for the triangular median strip between Pine Street and North State Line Avenue, citing an opportunity to create a visual enhancement for the citizens of Texarkana and tourists who visit the Federal Courthouse and Post Office.

Peavy's idea would include an expansion of the triangular median in front of the Museum of Regional History. Features would include rethinking the layout of some of the trees in what would be a lounging area and adding the Hermon Lee Ensign Animal Fountain that is currently between Ninth Street and State Line toward the end of the median. The original brick layer of the surrounding road would be exposed.

"Right now, the number one attraction in Texarkana is to get your picture made at the Post Office. What we're trying to do is create something more for them on that State Line Avenue," Peavy said Thursday. "This is just a starting point, and it's something we'd like to get the entities behind."

The buildings surrounding the median would include the museum, the Landmark Building and the former Texarkana National Bank building -- which Peavy owns and is currently renovating. Peavy said he's spoken to those involved with these entities about the possible visual enhancement project.

Texarkana Museums System Board President Velvet Cool said this idea has not been presented to her board, but she has spoken with Peavy about it. She said she supports the plan but has concerns, including the fact that the museum system already has a grant to re-do its courtyard, which would have to be re-worked if this idea comes to fruition.

"I want to work with David if that's what the board decides, but we've got a lot of questions about it from the museum's standpoint," Cool said. "I think it's a really good plan with a lot of unknowns at the moment."

Peavy said he believes the project could be beneficial to the museum and the surrounding businesses.

"I think that by doing this in the correct way, it's going to help the museum substantially if we can pull those people down there from getting your picture made [at the Post Office] and just taking off and getting back on the Interstate," he said.

Peavy said he wants to get the approval of the design down before talking funding for the project.

"I'd like to get the plans down, and then we can go find the money," he said. "I'm not afraid to beg."

Mike Malone, chief executive officer of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, said he thinks the Historic District Commission and Chamber should keep encouraging the process for now, before any final decisions are made.

It is expected that Peavy will present this idea to other organizations in the future.

"What I'm asking you to do is support the idea of the project, and then we can work out the particulars, have a list of pros and cons and see what we need to do to overcome those," Peavy told the Commission. "I believe we have a secret here that this is one of the most unique cities anywhere, and it's time to let that secret out."