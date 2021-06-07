FBI, local police conducting search in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- FBI agents working with local law enforcement agencies were conducting a search Monday in a residential area near Betty Jo Drive and West Jewell Road.

Connor Hagan, spokesman for the FBI in Little Rock, said that agency was working with the Fayetteville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's office "on a court-authorized law enforcement operation."

Hagan around 12:30 p.m. said the officers were executing a search warrant at the location and would likely be on the scene for several hours.

Hagan said he had no information about any arrests and said the search is part of an ongoing investigation.