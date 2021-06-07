Fort Smith students escape unscathed from Fayetteville school bus fire

FAYETTEVILLE -- Twenty-five Fort Smith students and about two staff members were evacuated during a school bus fire Monday afternoon.

Passengers were evacuated from the bus at 2817 N. Garland Ave. when passersby alerted them to the fire just before 1 p.m., said Brian Wandstrat, Fayetteville Fire Department public information officer.

The department responded within a few minutes and quickly got the fire under control, he said.

"We are thankful to local citizens and the fire department," said Christina Williams, Fort Smith public information coordinator.

The bus passengers were on their way to a boys basketball camp at the Arkansas Athletes Outreach complex when the fire occurred, she said.

Everyone was evacuated from the bus safely and there were no injuries, Wandstrat said. The Fayetteville Police Department also provided traffic control at the scene, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wandstrat said.

The Fayetteville School District provided a bus to transport students and staff from the scene of the fire to the basketball camp, said Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville communications director.