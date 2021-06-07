Green Forest killing by officer examined

GREEN FOREST -- Arkansas State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a local man by a Green Forest police officer Saturday morning.

The officer arrived around 8 a.m. at an apartment on South Thorne Avenue after three roommates of Maung Tway, 34, reported that he was creating a disturbance and they wanted him removed from the apartment, according to a state police news release.

The officer asked Tway to come out of his bedroom. He did so with a large knife in hand and moved toward the officer, according to the news release. Despite continued commands to drop the knife and stop, Tway continued, and the officer shot Tway.

Tway was transported to a Berryville hospital where he died. His body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death, according to the news release.

State Police Criminal Investigation Division agents will prepare an investigative case file for the Carroll County prosecuting attorney, who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law, according to the news release.

The news statement deferred questions about the officer's identity and administrative status to the Green Forest Police Department, which was not available for comment Sunday.