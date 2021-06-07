Historical group marks 1812 war veteran's grave

Baseline-Meridian Chapter, United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) and the Arkansas Society War of 1812 (GSW 1812) dedicated and placed a War of 1812 marker at the grave of Capt. Benjamin Franklin Goss.

The dedication was Thursday at the rural Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Big Fork in Polk County. This is the first dedication since 2019, according to a news release.

Benjamin Franklin Goss served in the U.S. Army from 1805 to 1813. He was born Nov. 6, 1777, in Granville County, N.C., and died Sept. 27, 1857, in Polk County.

Chapter President Patricia McLemore planned the dedication and was assisted by State Grave Markers Chairman, Sheila Beatty and Chapter Grave Markers Chairman, Bobbie Lovell.

GSW 1812 member Dale Lovell provided color in period costume. Representing the Arkansas Sons of the American Revolution was State President Charles McLemore. Debbie Newberry, of the Pine Bluff Simon Bradford Chapter U.S.D. 1812, was acting Chaplain assisted by Charles McLemore. State President U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend could not attend due to illness.

Many veterans of the War of 1812 settled in Arkansas due to receiving bounty land for their service. Over 6,000 Federal Bounty Land Grants were allotted in Arkansas and although most did not claim the land, or sold it, it is estimated more than 15% of the veterans did, according to the release.

The Arkansas Society U.S.D. 1812, since 1908, has searched for the grave sites of these veterans. Nearly 700 of their names are inscribed on the War of 1812 Memorial Fountain located at the State Capitol, the largest listing of War of 1812 Veterans on a memorial.

U.S.D. 1812 has located more burial sites and will continue marking and dedicating the graves of War of 1812 veterans buried in Arkansas, according to the release.