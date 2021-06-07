OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday June 7: The best way to ensure that you get your piece of the pie is to make the pie yourself. Your gift from the stars will be a cosmic peach to get the recipe started. Many will gather around you, and your creations bring good times and fortification to all who share in the work. Financial growth and renovations happen, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The item is worth what people will pay for it, which is to say there is zero inherent worth, only what is perceived. You'll drum up interest, demonstrate usefulness and make a sale.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Nothing is lost, though somewhere in this dance, things have drifted beyond reach. It gives you more room and reason to stretch yourself. You'll have what you need when you need it. All is well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The more fun you have, the more effective you'll be with the serious work of the day. The improvisational spirit of play will be entwined with the mysterious magic of intuition.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You let go of one attachment and life gets instantly more interesting. Don't rush to fill the void, because the offerings get even better the longer you can hold an opening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You want many to be lifted by what you put into the world, and yet, if you're too general, you'll speak to no one. Focus on the core few who will really get what you're offering and make the most of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't wait for permission to move forward. Asking for it would only alert others to the fact that you don't have it. Many assume you're already in. And for those who don't, intensity of purpose will be more valuable than permission.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to worry about who owns what. These things have a way of sorting themselves out. No effort to cling, save, hide or hoard can keep what belongs together from finding its way back together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're fun to be around. The positive emotions you emit are a joy for others to soak in. Your good cheer is so constant that those around you sometimes take it for granted. The appreciation of new people will invigorate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Terms of endearment like "sweetie" and "honey" can come as a comfort from the lips of loved ones. Perhaps they can be even more so coming from a perfect stranger today — a sign that the unknown world can be welcoming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid accidentally making a project of what's going wrong. The more you study a topic, the more of that topic you'll find to study. For this reason, your study of a thing that gives you energy will be better for your vitality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The cost of having a thing is greater than your current accounting shows. What about the time involved? What about mental and emotional investment? You won't know if it's worth it until you consider the entire picture.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The inspiration strikes. You act on it, creating quickly by hand and then delivering it before you have time to second-guess yourself. This is a success formula to keep following all week.

SIMPLE ADVICE FOR GEMINI SEASON

It's pretty simple this Gemini season. Interactions create feeling. When it's good, people come back for more. When it's bad, they distance themselves. Attracting what you want is a matter of activating positive vibes around your relationship with it. Don't worry about exactly how. Just set an intention and start moving. The rest will take care of itself.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "How many friends do I really need? I'm a Sagittarius. I have thousands on social media who I haven't met, and my real-life contacts number about 200. Do you have a recommended number? I'm not one of those people who get depressed over other people's status updates, but lately I've been feeling overwhelmed with trying to keep up with people. I get the nagging feeling I should be doing something else with my time."

A: One survey a number of years ago determined that the magic number for Facebook friends is 354. Another number that might improve your mood is zero — at least temporarily. Unplugging from the digital reality for a time will help you get back to reality-reality. Sagittarius is a hands-on learner who loves to find out about the world through face-to-face experiences. Yours is the sign of travel, exploration and going to see for yourself. You trust what you experience firsthand. Too much digital clutter robs you of the time and energy you need to travel, get involved and show up in person. When you do, the stars are on your side.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Among his many coming projects, Michael Cera voices a lead role in the Sundance award-winning animation "Cryptozoo," to be widely released this summer. The Gemini actor was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were all in Gemini, indicating a quick wit and love of conversation, especially the exchange of new ideas. A moon and Mars in soulful Pisces point to deep artistic and empathetic talents.