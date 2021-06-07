In covid fight, U.S. tops 300-millionth vaccination

The United States passed another milestone in its covid-19 vaccination effort Sunday after administering its 300-millionth dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 301,638,578 shots had been given.

The country now has fully vaccinated 41.9% of the population, while 51.5% has received at least one dose.

Worldwide, more than 2.1 billion doses have been administered, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

All Americans older than 12 can already receive the Pfizer vaccine and those over 16 can take the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to the CDC, the U.S. recorded only 12,780 new cases Saturday.

However, the rate of vaccinations has also plummeted as many areas have reported increasing levels of vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the last mile of the immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening President Joe Biden's goal of getting shots to at least 70% of adults by July 4.

Despite encouraging signs that the U.S. continues to turn a corner in recovering from the pandemic, the country has reported almost 598,000 deaths and more than 33.3 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.