Jim Garrison, the adjutant of an American Legion post in Hudson, Ohio, stepped down amid criticism after Memorial Day ceremony organizers turned off retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s microphone while he spoke about freed Black slaves honoring fallen soldiers after the Civil War.

Crystal Smith, 35, the mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy accused in a teenage girl’s slaying, is facing a charge of evidence tampering after a camera inside her home recorded Smith washing her son’s jeans, which later tested positive for blood, authorities said.

Ever Lopez of Asheboro, N.C., who wore a Mexican flag over his gown at his high school graduation to celebrate his heritage, was denied his diploma because district officials said he had violated the school’s dress code and had “detracted from the importance and the solemnity of the ceremony.”

Nancy Wilson, the former mayor of Purcell, Mo., has been charged with felony stealing after a sheriff’s office investigation into missing town funds, which the agency says is ongoing and could result in additional charges.

Nicole King, the city attorney in Birmingham, Ala., said, “Landlords must be put on notice,” after the city sued to require improved security in an apartment development plagued by a string of crimes that included two fatalities.

Tanya Peterson, executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said that “our hearts are broken” by the news that Cobby, one of the oldest male chimpanzees in North America at 63, died at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Richard Jiles, 42, pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in Jackson, Miss., in which he handed a bank teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Joshua Hood, 44, a former high school coach in Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and other charges for having sex with an underage student, according to prosecutors.

Tommy Hightower, 32, of Jasper, Ala., was arrested in the fatal shooting of his passenger, Girlis Serratt, during an argument as they traveled on a highway in Boone County, Ky., according to the sheriff’s office.

