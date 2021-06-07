It's time to catch fishing passion

No fishing license? No problem -- at least for a few days.

On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced through a proclamation that anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon Friday through midnight Sunday.

The proclamation was read at Wednesday's commission meeting by Megan Perkins, agriculture liaison to Hutchinson's office.

"An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by Gov. Hutchinson, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer," according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

During that weekend, residents and nonresidents may fish without a fishing license or trout permit. All other regulations, such as daily limits and size restrictions on certain bodies of water, still apply.

The commission will host special fishing derbies at four of its freshwater hatcheries Saturday in celebration of the annual event.

"This year we are excited to announce that not only youth, but the entire family may come out and fish with us at our warmwater hatcheries," said Ben Batten, chief of the commission's Fisheries Division. "Unfortunately we will not be able to conduct a fishing derby at the Spring River trout hatchery in Mammoth Spring, but all other hatcheries will be available to Arkansans. People will need to register in advance to ensure we have adequate space and parking on the hatchery grounds, but we look forward to a return to the hatchery derbies after they had to be canceled last year."

Visit www.agfc.com/en/education/calendar/annual-event/free-fishing-weekend-statewide-2021 for more information on Free Fishing Weekend and the hatchery derbies planned.

A video of the meeting is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/ArkansasGameandFish.