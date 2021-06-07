Jefferson County jail inmate, 18, dies

PINE BLUFF -- The Jefferson County sheriff's office's internal affairs division is investigating the death of a man Saturday who was being held at the county jail in Pine Bluff.

Dezmen X. McBride, 18, was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center after jail staff determined he was not feeling well after lunch, according to a news release by the sheriff's office. McBride died at 12:18 p.m. The cause of death was not immediately apparent and is under investigation, according to the news release. McBride's body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

McBride had been arrested May 21 and accused of a terroristic act.