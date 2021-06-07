LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Nebraska in regional final

Nebraska 1, Arkansas 0 | Top 2nd

Cornhuskers first baseman Luke Roskam just took Jaxon Wiggins deep to right. Roskam stared his shot down and bat flipped as he looked into the Nebraska dugout.

That was his 10th home run of the season, according to StatBroadcast.

Arkansas 0, Nebraska 0 | End 1st

Razorbacks get a two-out walk from Brady Slavens, but go quietly in the home first.

Matt Goodheart struck out looking, Cayden Wallace grounded out to second on a nice play by Cam Chick, and Christian Franklin went down looking to end the inning.

Franklin has been hitless in eight of his last 11 games coming into tonight.

Arkansas 0, Nebraska 0 | Middle 1st

Strong, efficient top of the first for Jaxon Wiggins, who retired the side in 11 pitches. He began the game with a strikeout of Nebraska right fielder Joe Acker by throwing him 96, 95, 96, 97 and 83.

Jaxon Hallmark flew out to the gap in right-center field, where Cayden Wallace made a nice running grab, then Wiggins got Spencer Schwellenbach to ground to third.

Matt Goodheart, Wallace and Brady Slavens due up for the Razorbacks.

Pregame

Right hander Jaxon Wiggins is starting tonight for Arkansas. He is 3-1 on the season with a 4.71 ERA and is making his fourth start of the season.

Cayden Wallace is back in right field, and Zach Gregory is starting left field and batting ninth.

Arkansas' lineup:

DH Matt Goodheart

RF Cayden Wallace

1B Brady Slavens

CF Christian Franklin

2B Robert Moore

C Casey Opitz

3B Cullen Smith

SS Jalen Battles

LF Zack Gregory

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-1, 4.71 ERA)

Nebraska’s lineup:

RF Joe Acker

CF Jaxon Hallmark

SS Spencer Schwellenbach

1B Luke Roskam

C Griffin Everitt

2B Cam Chick

3B Brice Matthews

LF Mojo Hagge

DH Logan Foster

LHP Cade Povich (6-1, 3.17 ERA)