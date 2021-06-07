Man gets 20 years for '19 attempted rape

HOT SPRINGS -- A Jessieville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempting to rape a 75-year-old woman in 2019 after chasing her and her granddaughter into the pool house of the woman's condo complex.

Sonny Gene Wilson, 34, who has remained in custody since his arrest Aug. 12, 2019, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to criminal attempt to commit rape, punishable by up to 30 years, and was sentenced to 20 years.

Additional misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass were withdrawn.

Wilson will have to register as a sex offender upon his release and is permanently barred from any contact with the victim or her granddaughter, Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence told The Sentinel-Record on Thursday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told Garland County sheriff's investigators that around noon Aug. 12, 2019, she and her granddaughter were swimming at the pool at Lakeside Gardens, 5201 Albert Pike, a condominium complex, when her granddaughter told her she "saw a guy."

The victim said she got out of the pool and saw a white male standing by her golf cart with a blue bag. She told him to leave and that she was calling the police. She said she and her granddaughter went into the pool house, locked the sliding glass door and called 911.

After some time passed, she went out to see if the man was still around and she said she saw him and he ran toward her. She said she ran back inside and locked the door again and called 911 again. She said she and her granddaughter went into the bathroom of the pool house and locked that door.

She said she could hear the man pounding on the sliding glass door and then pounding on the bathroom door. She said she tried to hold the door shut, but he forced his way in and grabbed her wrists, saying, "Don't look at me! You're mine!"

She said the man then exposed himself and began molesting her. He put her arms above her head at one point, turned her around against the sink and continued molesting her. She said she kicked at the bathroom door and yelled at her granddaughter to run.

She said her granddaughter ran out of the room as the man tore the victim's bathing suit. She said she broke free and ran out of the pool house.

Deputy Andrew Goodman was dispatched to the complex. While en route, he was advised the victim had called back stating the man was "scaring her" and that she had locked herself inside the pool house. While still on the phone with the dispatcher, Goodman was told the man was attempting to break into the pool house.

Once at the scene, Goodman spotted a white male with a blue suitcase standing outside the entry gate of the condos who identified himself as Wilson.

When asked why he was at the condos, he said his girlfriend had kicked him out of the car and he was "just walking."

A friend of the woman arrived at the scene and said she had called him about the incident and was refusing to come out of the pool house. He told Goodman he would pick the victim up in his truck and bring her by so she could identify the suspect.

The victim and her friend arrived at Goodman's location and she identified Wilson as the man who had damaged the pool house. Initially, Wilson was arrested on the criminal mischief and criminal trespass charges, but after the victim was interviewed by investigators about the attack, the attempted rape charge was filed.