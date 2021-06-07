A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said Sunday that Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at 11:40 a.m. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne. The couple issued a statement along with the announcement on Sunday, writing, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” No photos of the newborn or the couple accompanied the announcement. Harry and Meghan, the American actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later. In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, an area near Santa Barbara, Calif. Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the experience in hope of helping others. Months before the miscarriage, Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after he announced plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother left behind.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whose loyalty to former President Donald Trump won her a leadership post in the House Republican caucus, announced on Twitter that she is expecting her first child. The fourth-term congresswoman from upstate New York tweeted Saturday, “We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of 2 will soon be 3! We’re excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall & we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy.” The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda, patting her baby bump. Stefanik, 36, was first elected to Congress in 2014. She was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican caucus last month when party members ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the position for pushing back against Trump’s false claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election. After initially distancing herself from Trump, Stefanik has become one of the former president’s fiercest defenders in the House.

