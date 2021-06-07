NJIT eliminated in Nebraska rout

FAYETTEVILLE -- NJIT pitchers retired Nebraska right fielder Joe Acker just once Sunday.

The Highlanders didn't have much success against the No. 19 Cornhuskers' other hitters, either.

Nebraska stayed alive in the Fayetteville Regional by beating the Highlanders 18-4 in an elimination game at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Cornhuskers (33-13) set their season high for runs and had a season-high 19 hits, including four home runs, four doubles and a triple in advancing to play No. 1 Arkansas in the regional championship game Sunday night.

"When we're supposed to take care of business, we take care of business," said Acker, who was 4 for 5 and set a career high for hits. "We knew if we wanted to keep playing baseball we were going to have to beat a good team, and we did that."

Acker reached base his first five plate appearances with a triple, home run, single, walk and single before he hit into a double play in the eighth inning.

"It seems like when Acker puts a good swing on it to start a game, that gets us in a good mindset," Cornhuskers Coach Will Bolt said. "He was tremendous the entire game as were a lot of guys.

"Even when we didn't get a hit we were making some loud outs."

Nebraska center fielder Jaxon Hallmark was 2 for 6 with a home run and 2 RBI. Shortstop Specner Schwellenbach was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Second baseman Cam Chick was 2 for 5 with an inside-the-park home run and 4 RBI with 3 runs. Catcher Gunnar Hellstrom also hit a home run.

Eleven Cornhuskers had at least one hit as Bolt began substituting late in the game.

An eight-run fourth inning gave Nebraska a 10-1 lead.

"The game just kind out of control on us," NJIT Coach Robbie McClellan said. "They were relentless all day.

"We missed too much in the middle of the plate, and they pretty much showed why they're a top 20 team and why they won the Big Ten. They kicked our butts today and they deserved it."

Sophomore right-hander Shay Schanaman (5-2) went seven innings for the Cornhuskers and held NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) to 4 hits and 1 earned run.

"Shay was really good," Bolt said. "He pounded the zone. I thought his fastball had life to it. And he kept his pitch count down."

Schanaman threw 107 pitches, including 58 strikes, and had 5 strikeouts with 3 walks.

"I didn't feel as sharp as I could have been, but I was able to miss barrels and get a lot of quick outs," Schanaman said. "That helped me get deep in the game. I did what I needed to do to help save some arms."

Bolt said the Cornhuskers did good job of bouncing back from their 5-1 loss to Arkansas on Saturday night.

"You've seen time and time again in regional settings where one loss can turn into two pretty quickly if you let it," Bolt said. "But I wasn't overly concerned with this group.

"We've shown the ability to be pretty resilient throughout the year. But it was still good to see us not only come out and win, but do so convincingly."

NJIT (27-24) was the regional's No. 4 seed after winning the America East Conference championship, but the Highlanders beat Northeastern 3-2 on Saturday.

"We weren't going to take them lightly," Schanaman said. "They're here for a reason. They're a good team.

"We knew we had to take are of business and not look past them, because that's when you get in trouble."