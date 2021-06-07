NLR center names its top graduates

The North Little Rock Center of Excellence has named its top-ranked graduates from the Class of 2021.

Hannah Munzberg, 18, is ranked No. 1.

She plans to go to Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., and concentrate in Mechanical Engineering, then move on to get a doctorate in Physical Therapy. Munzberg wants to do work creating advanced prostheses. Her parents are Laine Munzberg and Hunter Beard.

Leslie Palmer, 18, is ranked No. 2.

Palmer, whose parents are Chris and Susanne Palmer, plans to study at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and pursue a career in the medical field.