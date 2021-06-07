NLR High School names top grads

North Little Rock High School has named its top-ranked graduates from the Class of 2021.

Anna Custer, 18, is ranked No. 1. She plans to major in English at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and later attend law school. Her parents are Richard and Rosemary Custer.

Madison Shaw, 17, is ranked No. 2. Shaw, whose parents are Kim and Terry Shaw, is heading to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, to major in business marketing and apparel merchandising. Eventually, Shaw wants to become a buyer in the fashion industry.