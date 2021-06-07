No letup seen in Little Rock violence; gunfire hits activist Annie Abrams' home

With Little Rock continuing to set decade highs in violent crime, even community leaders such as Annie Abrams have not been immune to violent incidents.

Early on May 31, the home of Abrams in the 1900 block of Wolfe Street was struck by several bullets, according to an incident report.

Officers responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the residence after Abrams realized her home had been struck by gunfire.

Police said they collected shell casings on the south side of the residence and Abrams told them she heard the gunshots around 2 a.m.

According to the report, police connected this with a shots-fired call at 2:06 a.m. where a witness said he saw a dark sedan leaving the scene.

Abrams told a reporter Friday that she did not wish to speak about the incident.

Pastor and director of Arkansas Stop the Violence the Rev. Benny Johnson said he was exhausted with all of the shootings in the area.

"That's what's wrong," Johnson said. "They go around shooting all out of control, and innocent people getting [hurt] like little babies. We've had 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, a 10-year-old, about four different kids that have gotten shot, one that lost their life. People just don't have [any] respect. It don't make any sense."

Little Rock police on Thursday reported another youth had been struck by gunfire intended for someone else. According to an update released on Twitter, the youth suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was recovering in a hospital.

"It's time for the city to stand up," Johnson said. "It's time for everybody to work together: city hall, faith-based organizations, the community. They've got to get involved. It's gonna take a collaborative effort."

According to Johnson, a good place to start is getting programs for youth and conflict resolution.

"We've got to reinstate some of these programs, one that was for Little Rock youth," Johnson said. "And, I don't know why the city board cut that program when that program was effective with these kids in the streets doing conflict resolution."

According to both Johnson and City Director Ken Richardson, who said he previously worked with a conflict-resolution program, there have been programs designed to stop violent crime before they happen, but there is not as much funding for them.

"You've got to get out on the streets and talk to these guys and say 'Look here. There's a better way than violence,'" Johnson said. "I knew [these workers] first-hand were doing a good job. I watched these guys in action when they went into the streets."

Natalie James, a close friend of Abrams and a community advocate said Abrams wants communities to be equipped with better resources to prevent violence.

"What she wants people to know is we have to have better resources," James said. "We have to have places and things and programs available to our youth and children to give them better direction and guidance."

James said the community's role in children's lives being diminished is partially responsible for the rise in crime.

"We also have to do our due diligence and make sure we have our community watch and reactivate our community watches in neighborhoods and say, 'Hey, I know your momma. Stop that,'" James said. "That's one of the big missing pieces as of why we're seeing this rise [in crime] is that the community's been taken out of raising children."

Authorities in Little Rock list violent crime as a combination of all homicides, forcible rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults.

Little Rock has experienced 1,544 violent incidents in 2021 as of the end of May, increasing by over 17% from last year during the same time frame. Last year was a decade high year for violent crime.

In May, there were 405 violent crimes, the second highest in the decade, behind only June 2020, which had 407.

According to Richardson, the violent incidents have been regular in parts of Little Rock for years but are now getting attention because of the increase in violent crime in the entire city.

"We need to be outraged by any act of violence regardless of where it happens or who it happens to," Richardson said. "These have become a reality for people in certain parts of our city, and it's unfortunate that it happened to Miss Abrams, and I'm sorry for her. She's done a lot of things for this community, but it's nothing new."

Richardson said many of these issues start small but spiral violently out of control causing many of the violent incidents.

"I think we have some interpersonal relationship problem with a couple of individuals, and I don't think we have any crisis intervention specialists to help with the conflict resolution," Richardson said. "A lot of conflicts start over the smallest of things, but by the time the community and the people have acted up, it becomes serious enough that people define their manhood or womanhood by doing senseless, idiotic acts of violence."

A street-based crisis intervention specialist, or someone who would confront conflict and resolve it before it becomes violent, would benefit communities in Little Rock, Richardson said.

"I think one thing we need to have is street-based crisis intervention specialist team out there to help with the conflict resolution, helping the young people resolve these conflicts long before they devolve into these senseless acts of violence," Richardson said.