GOLF

Ames wins 2nd senior title

Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron's final-round collapse. Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir. A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club. Weir closed with a 69. Herron bogeyed three of the final five holes in a 76 that left him tied for third at 10 under. He missed a chance for his first senior victory after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

Pereira earns REX title

Mito Pereira of Chile won a playoff in the REX Hospital Open for his second Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season and a PGA Tour card for next season. Pereira won with a birdie on the first extra hole with Stephan Jaeger. He jumped from 12th to second in the points standings with the final top 25 getting PGA Tour cards. Pereira and Jaeger each closed with 4-under 67s to finish at 21-under 263 at The CC at Wakefield Plantation, matching the tournament 72-hole scoring record.

GYMNASTICS

Biles, again, a champion

Simone Biles looks ready for Tokyo. So it seems, are the leading contenders vying to join the reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion in Japan next month. The 24-year-old Biles claimed her seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights. Biles put on a four-rotation showcase on what separates her from every other gymnast on the planet. Her score of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles.

BASEBALL

Longoria out at least 6 weeks

The San Francisco Giants placed Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain before Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. He's expected to miss at least six weeks. Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Longoria's place on the roster. Longoria, who was hitting .280 with 9 home runs and 30 RBI, was injured late in Saturday's win over the Cubs, colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning as both players tried to field a ground ball.

White Sox put Hamilton on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Sunday and reinstated fellow outfielder Adam Engel from the IL. Hamilton is dealing with a right oblique strain. He left Saturday's 4-3 loss to Detroit after the fourth inning. The 30-year-old Hamilton is batting .217 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI in 36 games. He also has five steals in five attempts in his first season with the White Sox.

Tigers' pitcher heads to IL

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain. The 28-year-old Fulmer hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 30, and the IL move was made retroactive to Thursday. Detroit also activated right-hander Jose Urena from the 10-day IL and brought up right-hander Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo. Urena pitched five innings of three-run ball during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox, his first game since May 26.

HOCKEY

Canadiens up 3-0 on Jets

Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Sunday night to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Corey Perry, Artturi Lehkonen and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have won six consecutive playoff games and haven't trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto in the first round. Montreal will try to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Monday night at home.

MOTOR SPORTS

Perez wins Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen was cruising toward an easy second consecutive victory until an unexpected tire failure turned the Azerbaijan Grand Prix into a two-lap shootout, a shock victory for teammate Sergio Perez and one of the more memorable races in recent memory. The finish Sunday just might have been an unintentional preview of changes Formula One plans to experiment with later this season in an effort to add excitement to the on-track product. The unusual sequence began when championship leader Verstappen crashed out of the lead with four laps remaining, halting what seemed to be a sure march to his third win of the season. F1 threw a red flag, allowed teams to change tires during a lengthy delay, then unconventionally restarted the race. From a standing start. For two laps. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton tried to pass Perez for the win but accidentally flicked a switch that "basically switches the brakes off and I just went straight" through turn one and off course. Verstappen and Hamilton both finished outside the top 10, the first time since 2016 that the top two in the championship standings failed to score a point. That made for an unfamiliar podium as Perez, Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly all finished in the top three for the first time this year.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gets out of his car after crashing out during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool via AP)

First place, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, second right, stands on the podium with second place, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, left, and third place, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France, right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands is dejected after crashing out during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool via AP)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool via AP)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)