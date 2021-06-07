100 years ago

June 7, 1921

• The Little Rock Board of Commerce project for raising a bonus of $100,000 to encourage oil development in this vicinity, received an excellent start yesterday when the Little Rock Clearing House Association voted to subscribe $10,000 to the fund. Members of the Clearing House Association agreed that it would be a great thing for Little Rock and North Little Rock if an oil field should be discovered within a radius of 15 or 25 miles, and they agreed to back the undertaking of the Board of Commerce to the extent of $10,000.

50 years ago

June 7, 1971

• John D. Rockefeller III, of New York, the chairman of the Commission on Population Growth and the American Future, arrived at Little Rock Sunday to open two days of hearings today at the Capitol on the problems of population growth and distribution. Rockefeller, the oldest brother of former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, said at a news conference at Adams Field that Little Rock had been chosen for the hearings because it could provide a "Southern perspective." The Commission has held similar hearings at Washington and Los Angeles. The Commission will make a report next year on its findings to President Nixon and Congress.

25 years ago

June 7, 1996

• Little Rock Superintendent Henry Williams has withdrawn, at least temporarily, a proposal to save the district as much as $500,000 by reorganizing his top administrative staff. Questions from school board members about the proposal prompted him to pull it down for further work, Williams said during a break Thursday in a federal court hearing on the district's 1996-97 budget. The proposed reorganization, which would have eliminated the position of associate superintendent for desegregation, was discussed briefly during the hearing.

10 years ago

June 7, 2011

• After facing neighborhood opposition for more than a decade, a mining company's proposed swap of Little Rock parkland in the Granite Mountain community has won the support of the area's neighborhood association. Stephany Fields, president of the Granite Mountain Neighborhood Improvement Association, said in a letter to Little Rock's parks department that the association voted at a meeting last month to support the swap of land in Gillam Park with Granite Mountain Quarries, which will be considered for approval today by the city Board of Directors.