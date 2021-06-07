Parts of Arkansas to get up to 4 more inches of rain; forecasters warn of flash flooding

Much of Arkansas is under a flash flood watch Monday, with portions of the state expected to see as much as 4 additional inches of rain through the middle of the week, forecasters say.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the southern half of the state early Monday, bringing a moderate risk of excessive rainfall to that region, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service. Forecasters say “scattered to widespread” flash flooding is possible.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

While the weather service says it isn’t ready to rule out a “strong storm or two,” widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

According to the weather service, some parts of the state have already seen over 4 inches of rain since Friday, resulting in a “primed and saturated soil surface” likely to see runoff if heavy rains continue.

Roughly 4,000 people in the Norfork area lost power Sunday evening after a lightning strike started a blaze at a North Arkansas Electric Cooperative substation, the utility reported on Facebook. The cooperative said in an update at about 8 a.m. Monday that power had been restored to its customers.

[QUIZ: How much do you know about severe weather in Arkansas? Test your knowledge » arkansasonline.com/weatherquiz/]