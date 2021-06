Police arrest man in U-haul theft case

North Little Rock police arrested a man about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in relation to a stolen U-Haul truck out of Conway, according to a police arrest report.

Jeffery Graham, 59, of Benton was arrested in connection with theft of property.

Graham told police another man asked if he wanted to rent the U-Haul for two days for $100, and he said he agreed but "knew it was too good to be true," the report stated.

Graham was taken to the Pulaski County jail.