Senators promise doses to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of covid-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who made a three-hour stop in Taiwan with Democrat Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska, said their visit underscores bipartisan U.S. support for the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own renegade territory. Taiwan faces a severe vaccine shortage and has geopolitical significance as a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

"I'm here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone," Duckworth said at the airport after landing on a U.S. military transport plane. "We will be by your side to make sure the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of the pandemic and beyond."

Taiwan was included on a long list of places announced last week that would receive 25 million doses from the U.S. in what the Biden administration says is the first batch of at least 80 million doses to be distributed globally. Most of the first group, including Taiwan's, will be sent through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

The island of 24 million people, which lies 100 miles off China's east coast, is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise. Japan shipped 1.2 million doses to Taiwan on Friday, opting to skip the COVAX process in the interest of speed. It was unclear when the 750,000 American doses would arrive.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4CdSRx-jjA]

Taiwan has accused China of blocking its efforts to reach a deal with BioNTech to import the vaccine co-developed by the German company and the American company Pfizer. Beijing has said it is willing to supply vaccines to Taiwan, including BioNTech, through Chinese partner Fosun, and that the island's government is to blame for putting politics above the lives of its people.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, welcoming the senators at the airport, said Taiwan is fortunate to have like-minded countries showing support, which he said is about sustaining freedom and democracy in the face of autocracy.

"Taiwan is facing unique challenges in combating the virus," he said. "While we are doing our best to import vaccines, we must overcome obstacles to ensure that these life-saving medicine are delivered free from troubles of Beijing."

He said China is trying to block Taiwan's international assistance and prevent it from participating in the World Health Organization.

Taiwan and China split amid civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese favor maintaining the current state of de facto independence while engaging in robust economic exchanges with the mainland.

China's ruling Communist Party says Taiwan must come under its control, and has in recent months increased pressure on the island, including flying warplanes near Taiwan. The increasing activity and vast improvements in China's military capabilities have raised concern in the U.S., which is bound by its own laws to ensure Taiwan is capable of defending itself and to regard all threats to the island's security as matters of "grave concern."

Taiwan, which had weathered the pandemic virtually unscathed until the recent outbreak, is now facing its most serious flare-up with more than 10,000 new cases since late April.

President Tsai Ing-wen, meeting with the senators, expressed gratitude to the Biden administration for including Taiwan in the first group to receive vaccines and said the doses will arrive at a critical time for the island.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois speaks during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

A U.S. military aircraft carrying a group of U.S. senators arrive at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, fourth from right, waves with U.S. senators to his right Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, members of the Armed Services Committee on their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, second right, gestures as he welcomes U.S. senators to his right Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, members of the Armed Services Committee on their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware, left, speaks near Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, second right, in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6,2021. The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, second right front row, gestures with U.S. senators to his right, Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, members of the Armed Services Committee on their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, right, bumps elbows with a group of U.S. senators upon their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, right, gestures as he welcomes U.S. senators to his right Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska on their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)