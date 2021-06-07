Sooners draw even with unsung Dukes

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff home run and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 on Sunday in the Women's College World Series semifinal.

Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53-3), which will face James Madison again today with the winner advancing to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.

The rematch and the championship series were pushed back a day because a weather delay forced the start of Sunday's Florida State-Alabama game to start 2 1/2 hours late. Florida State won 2-0 to force a decisive game.

Sara Jubas hit a three-run home run and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison (41-3). Alexander already had complete-game wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at the World Series.

"It's always a little bit easier the second -- not easier, but you have more knowledge the second time around," Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso said. "And having never faced her, we were not prepared for what she was bringing."

Alexander expected the Sooners to be better prepared in the rematch.

"Oklahoma does have a tough offense," she said. "Facing them twice, I knew it was going to be hard. I knew they were going to put balls in play. They kind of just strung their hits together more than we did."

Jennings' double in the seventh scored Rylie Boone, who had opened the inning with a perfectly placed bunt single, to make it 4-3. Kinzie Hansen followed with a two-run home run for the Sooners.

JMU trailed 1-0 in the third when Madison Naujokas hit a ball solidly down the left field line that rolled into foul territory and under a fence for a ground-rule double. Logan Newton, who would have scored if the ball remained playable, was held up at third. The Sooners escaped the inning without allowing a run.

Nicole Mendes tripled to drive in Mackenzie Donihoo and make it 3-0 in the third.

Jubas' two-out blast tied it in the fourth.

"Sara's so clutch, so composed, and she loves that moment," James Madison Coach Loren LaPorte said. "She always does really good for us in those moments. Super proud of her."

James Madison remained confident. The Dukes lost to Missouri in super regionals before taking the winner-take-all third game.

"It just showed us we have the fight and the drive to keep pushing ourselves and to win the third game," Jubas said. "And so I think we're going to take that through to this series as well."

FLORIDA STATE 2,

ALABAMA 0

Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock combined for a shutout and Florida State beat Alabama.

Florida State's victory forces a winner-take-all rematch today to determine who will play in the best-of-three championship series.

Third-seeded Alabama (52-8) reached the semifinals on the strength of two dynamic performances by pitcher Montana Fouts. Lexi Kilfoyle stepped in on Sunday and pitched admirably, but it wasn't enough as Alabama's 20-game win streak was snapped.

The 10th-seeded Seminoles (47-11-1) beat Arizona on Saturday afternoon, then played until after 2 a.m. on Sunday to eliminate Oklahoma State because a weather delay pushed an earlier game back. The Seminoles were back on the field 13 hours later, then faced another delay on Sunday.

Still, the Seminoles had just enough to win.

Alabama's best chance came in the fifth inning. Maddie Morgan singled with one out, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Alabama's Taylor Clark was hit in the helmet so hard by Arnold's pitch that it knocked her helmet off and left the bill cracked. Florida State escaped without allowing a run.

Florida State loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth for Sydney Sherrill. On a full count, Sherrill walked to score Dani Morgan for the game's first run. The Seminoles left the bases loaded and scored just once in the inning.

Morgan tripled with two outs in the sixth, then Josie Muffley singled to score Morgan and make it 2-0.

Sandercock, who entered the game in the fifth in relief, got the win.

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings, right, runs past James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) with a home run in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings celebrates as she runs toward home plate with a home run against James Madison in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma pitcher Nicole May, right, celebrates with catcher Kinzie Hansen, left, after Oklahoma defeated James Madison in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen gestures as she runs toward first base after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against James Madison in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A foul ball hit by James Madison's Logan Newton falls between Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen, left, and third baseman Jana Johns, right, in the seventh inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)