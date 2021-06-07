State covid hospitalizations fall to lowest level since May 16

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday, while the state's count of cases rose by 62.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,849.

"According to CDC data, just over 40% of Arkansans have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"This has resulted in fewer new cases and lower active cases, but we must continue to get vaccinated so we can see our numbers decline even further before school starts again."

Although smaller than the one Sunday, the increase in cases was the fourth one in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

After falling by seven on Sunday, however, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell by 12 more on Monday, to 175, its lowest level since May 16.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 113, to 1,594, setting a new low for the year.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 33.

Following a slowdown in testing over Memorial Day weekend, the state's daily case increases have generally rebounded.

After reaching a low for the year of 134 on June 1, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period has mostly been going up, rising to 159 as of Monday.