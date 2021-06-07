Step to the plate

Last month, the governor announced his goal of increasing the number of Arkansans who have received at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine by 50 percent within the next three months. For the past couple of months, we have seen vaccine numbers decrease rapidly, and various organizations in the health-care profession are working diligently to assist the governor in his goal.

As medical professionals, we must all work together to eliminate the barriers behind vaccine hesitancy and step up to the plate to help Arkansans get vaccinated. One of the biggest challenges we face as medical professionals is building vaccine confidence in our communities and combating the spread of misinformation.

Some common myths we see are that vaccines increase infertility, are not needed for those who have contracted the virus in the past, and that there are an increased number of health risks related to the vaccine because the research behind it was rushed.

However, the covid-19 vaccines on the market right now were developed swiftly due to the efficient work done by researchers backed with the support of federal and global officials. The vaccine has also shown no sign of causing infertility and has been deemed safe for those over the age of 18, with some vaccines being able to be administered to those as young as 12 years old.

For the Arkansas Medical Society (AMS), when the opportunity arose for us to join in on these statewide vaccination efforts, we knew it was the right thing to do. The AMS membership includes some of the most respected and trusted medical professionals in our state, and we are committed to improving the delivery of health-care services to all Arkansans in need.

That is why we were thrilled to partner with the Arkansas Department of Health in an initiative to help vaccinate The Natural State. By providing the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine at a series of Arkansas Travelers' games at Dickey-Stephens Park, we believe that we are living out our commitment to Arkansans to empower physicians and improve medicine.

This is just the beginning. AMS has plans to work on statewide efforts to assist medical clinics and local communities in increasing the vaccination rate in our state. During the early days of the pandemic, Arkansas quickly became known as a covid-19 hot spot, and the increase of vaccination efforts from medical professionals is vital to our recovery as we navigate the new normal.

We are working diligently to make sure that Arkansans who want to receive the vaccine have access to it and to increase education around the available vaccines while simultaneously battling misinformation. Though our work as medical professionals can only go so far when it comes to building vaccine confidence, we have to continue to be diligent and continue to move forward in our vaccination efforts.

It's time for Arkansans to step up the plate and vaccinate to help us protect our friends, families and our communities. To learn more about the Vaccinate The Natural State initiative and vaccination clinics at Dickey-Stephens Park, visit www.arkmed.org/covidvaccinations.

Dr. Danny Wilkerson, M.D., is president of the Arkansas Medical Society.