Two homicides in Pine Bluff area over weekend still under investigation

Pine Bluff Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two homicides that have occurred in the past two days, although a suspect has been arrested in one of the incidents.

A 36-year-old man died Sunday night at a local hospital after officers located him in the front of a residence at 2120 S. Maple St. with apparent gunshot wounds. Police responded to the shooting at about 9:15 p.m., and the victim, identified as Brandon Dement, died shortly after 10 p.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



“The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation,” police said in a news release.

This is the eighth homicide within the city limits of Pine Bluff.

A man with a Pine Bluff address is booked in the Jefferson County jail following a Saturday morning shooting in the 10200 block of Sulphur Springs Road that left a 35-year-old Mabelvale man dead. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location at approximately 7:44 a.m. and found a man who had suffered from an apparent single gunshot wound to the torso area.

The victim, identified as Zakary Chumney, was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m. at Jefferson Regional. Sheriff’s deputies say the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Bradley Scott Hartley, 34, who has a Pine Bluff address, was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 7:46 p.m. Saturday, according to the jail log. Hartley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.



Sheriff’s officials say Hartley fled into a wooded area south of the Sulphur Springs Road residence, armed with a gun. The Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 team responded and searched the area but did not located Hartley, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hartley then contacted the sheriff’s office and surrendered at a nearby residence, authorities said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Chumney’s death marks the third homicide in Jefferson County outside Pine Bluff city limits. There had been one homicide in the county during May, when a man was found dead in the parking lot of Alon gas station at 2800 S. Olive St.