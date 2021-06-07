Washington County marriage licenses

May 27

Antonio Carrillo, 31, and Yaneth Candelaria Nunez, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Chad Braden Chance, 37, and Kayln Leigh Williams, 31, both of Fayetteville

Colter Lee Dailey, 26, and Samantha Jo Coroleuski, 25, both of Farmington

Noah Rickley Epstein, 24, and Madelyn Elizabeth Smith, 23, both of Fayetteville

Charles Kennon Hollingsworth, 47, and Kathryn Kellye Beavers, 47, both of Springdale

Colton Scott Hotary, 31, and Elizabeth Ashley Caruth, 31, both of Washington, D.C.

Johnathan Allen Jerrell Jr., 26, and Dawn Renee Hughes, 36, both of Bentonville

Thomas Joe Lewis, 37, and Mercedies Miriah Smith, 25, both of Springdale

Kholton David Nanney, 36, and Chelsea Lee Rissmiller, 36, both of Wichita, Kan.

Milton Thatcher Radler, 25, and Madison Elisabeth Trost, 26, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Eugene Sumpter, 34, and Emily Rose Pennington, 29, both of Springdale

John Robert Tlapek, 26, and Taylor Ann Allred, 27, both of Nashville, Tenn.

Hugo Ernesto Umana Figueroa, 24, and Diana Guadalupe Lemus, 21, both of Springdale

Daniel Lee Vignone, 26, and Hailee Madison Ferguson, 24, both of Springdale

May 28

Humberto Almaras-Hernandez, 38, and Ana Rodriguez, 33, both of Springdale

Nicholas Fletcher Davis, 22, and Becca Marie Windham, 24, both of Summers

Kyle Gabriel Hayes, 25, Fayetteville, and Kayli Brenae Patterson, 22, Terrell, Texas

Kenneth Clifford Lee, 28, and Sarah Elizabeth George, 20, both of Fayetteville

Zane Alexander Lovell, 24, and Katherine Nicole De Sonnaville, 23, both of Fayetteville

Timothy David McMullen, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Allison Grace Erby, 22, Pineville, Mo.

Jay Thomas Patrick, 27, and Kate Currie Lacina, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jace Adrik Webb, 22, and Atalissa Mae Harrah, 21, both of Springdale

June 1

Kyle Alan Benish, 33, and Katherine Nicole Laird, 30, both of Fayetteville

Luke Leigh Church, 34, and Elizabeth Danielle Fockler, 40, both of Fayetteville

Steven Aaron Cliche, 46, and April Dawn Breckenridge, 38, both of West Fork

Issac Martin Facio, 20, and Americus Kay Corder, 17, both of Elkins

Colby Craft Inboden, 28, and Hailey Nicole Young, 27, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Michael McIntosh, 29, Tulsa, Okla., and Brittany Allyn Mathias, 34, Fayetteville

Jacob Aaron Moss, 21, and Ariana Rae Pickett, 21, both of Farmington

Matthew Blain Myers, 23, and Madison Noelle Miller, 24, both of Jennings, La.

Muhammed Mohaimin Sadiq, 24, and Ayesha Bilal Malik, 18, both of Springdale

Charlie Salgado, 21, and Juana Isabel Barrientos, 19, both of Springdale

Casey Allen Self, 26, and Rachael Lynn Engledowl, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Andrew Storlie, 25, and Landie Allison Lee, 25, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Michael Trout, 33, and Elayna Kathryn Wells, 39, both of Fayetteville

June 2

Brandon Craig Bahara, 29, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Callie Ann Ables, 21, Van Buren

Christopher Lance Hill, 36, and Natasha Lorene Bennett, 32, both of Goshen

Simmon Lo, 26, and Blair McKenzie Parson, 25, both of Springdale

Bakhtiyar Mohammad Nafis, 27, Fayetteville, and Mackenzie Christine Lancey, 23, Columbia, Mo.

Ryan Austin Newpher, 25, and Kelly Ann Baxter, 26, both of Farmington

Robert Timothy Pruitt, 58, and Tara Ann Schmutzler, 43, both of Springdale

Colton Ray Robinson, 23, and Savannah Grace Vaughn, 21, both of Fayetteville

Eric Ned Rush, 30, and Josennia Rae Sam, 39, both of Huntsville