Washington County marriage licenses

May 27
Antonio Carrillo, 31, and Yaneth Candelaria Nunez, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Chad Braden Chance, 37, and Kayln Leigh Williams, 31, both of Fayetteville
Colter Lee Dailey, 26, and Samantha Jo Coroleuski, 25, both of Farmington
Noah Rickley Epstein, 24, and Madelyn Elizabeth Smith, 23, both of Fayetteville
Charles Kennon Hollingsworth, 47, and Kathryn Kellye Beavers, 47, both of Springdale
Colton Scott Hotary, 31, and Elizabeth Ashley Caruth, 31, both of Washington, D.C.
Johnathan Allen Jerrell Jr., 26, and Dawn Renee Hughes, 36, both of Bentonville
Thomas Joe Lewis, 37, and Mercedies Miriah Smith, 25, both of Springdale
Kholton David Nanney, 36, and Chelsea Lee Rissmiller, 36, both of Wichita, Kan.
Milton Thatcher Radler, 25, and Madison Elisabeth Trost, 26, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Eugene Sumpter, 34, and Emily Rose Pennington, 29, both of Springdale
John Robert Tlapek, 26, and Taylor Ann Allred, 27, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Hugo Ernesto Umana Figueroa, 24, and Diana Guadalupe Lemus, 21, both of Springdale
Daniel Lee Vignone, 26, and Hailee Madison Ferguson, 24, both of Springdale
May 28
Humberto Almaras-Hernandez, 38, and Ana Rodriguez, 33, both of Springdale
Nicholas Fletcher Davis, 22, and Becca Marie Windham, 24, both of Summers
Kyle Gabriel Hayes, 25, Fayetteville, and Kayli Brenae Patterson, 22, Terrell, Texas
Kenneth Clifford Lee, 28, and Sarah Elizabeth George, 20, both of Fayetteville
Zane Alexander Lovell, 24, and Katherine Nicole De Sonnaville, 23, both of Fayetteville
Timothy David McMullen, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Allison Grace Erby, 22, Pineville, Mo.
Jay Thomas Patrick, 27, and Kate Currie Lacina, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jace Adrik Webb, 22, and Atalissa Mae Harrah, 21, both of Springdale
June 1
Kyle Alan Benish, 33, and Katherine Nicole Laird, 30, both of Fayetteville
Luke Leigh Church, 34, and Elizabeth Danielle Fockler, 40, both of Fayetteville
Steven Aaron Cliche, 46, and April Dawn Breckenridge, 38, both of West Fork
Issac Martin Facio, 20, and Americus Kay Corder, 17, both of Elkins
Colby Craft Inboden, 28, and Hailey Nicole Young, 27, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Michael McIntosh, 29, Tulsa, Okla., and Brittany Allyn Mathias, 34, Fayetteville
Jacob Aaron Moss, 21, and Ariana Rae Pickett, 21, both of Farmington
Matthew Blain Myers, 23, and Madison Noelle Miller, 24, both of Jennings, La.
Muhammed Mohaimin Sadiq, 24, and Ayesha Bilal Malik, 18, both of Springdale
Charlie Salgado, 21, and Juana Isabel Barrientos, 19, both of Springdale
Casey Allen Self, 26, and Rachael Lynn Engledowl, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Andrew Storlie, 25, and Landie Allison Lee, 25, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Michael Trout, 33, and Elayna Kathryn Wells, 39, both of Fayetteville
June 2
Brandon Craig Bahara, 29, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Callie Ann Ables, 21, Van Buren
Christopher Lance Hill, 36, and Natasha Lorene Bennett, 32, both of Goshen
Simmon Lo, 26, and Blair McKenzie Parson, 25, both of Springdale
Bakhtiyar Mohammad Nafis, 27, Fayetteville, and Mackenzie Christine Lancey, 23, Columbia, Mo.
Ryan Austin Newpher, 25, and Kelly Ann Baxter, 26, both of Farmington
Robert Timothy Pruitt, 58, and Tara Ann Schmutzler, 43, both of Springdale
Colton Ray Robinson, 23, and Savannah Grace Vaughn, 21, both of Fayetteville
Eric Ned Rush, 30, and Josennia Rae Sam, 39, both of Huntsville