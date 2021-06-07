Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 24

J & J Diner

17440 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available for the chemical sanitizer that they are using. Manual can opener has food debris.

JJEM Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The bar dishwasher is heating the dishes to 143 degrees. Kitchen dishwasher is not dispensing the sanitizer. Dishwasher repairman was on site at time of inspection and will reprogram the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: Salsa refrigerator and bar prep refrigerator lack refrigerator thermometer.

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chopped lettuce at 55 degrees. They use time as a public health control, but food is not marked.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing artificial fingernails, and she is serving food without gloves. Interior refrigerator with milk is dirty. Some areas of the ceiling in food preparation area lack repair. Retail food permit is not posted.

Old School Grill

3615 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored on a shelf in the refrigerator over ready-to-eat food and drinks. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.

Puritan Brew Company

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit is expired.

Townplace Suites

5437 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Walgreens

2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on 12-31-2020.

May 25

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

6938 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Multiple dishes on the clean rack shelf had standing water on the rim and food in the water, cutting board hanging on the wall had sauce splatters.

Noncritical violations: Areas in the back of kitchen have food splatters on walls and grease buildup of floors.

Chihuahua Mexican Grill

88 N. Centennial Ave., Suite 1, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee's finger ring is not a plain band.

E-Z Mart

54 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Service sink fill hose end is stored in the basin and is attached to the faucet without a back flow prevention device installed on faucet.

Noncritical violations: An open box of single-fold paper towels is stored on the floor in the storage room. A stack of small single-service cups is not in a dispenser for customer self-service.

Industry Pizza

5519 Hackett St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage at food prep handwashing sinks. Front bathroom door is not self-closing. No covered receptacle in bathrooms.

Prairie Grove Aquatic Center Snack Bar

311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Ambient temperature in refrigerator is 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Test strips are for the pool. Black debris inside ice machine.

Delford Rieff Park Concessions

P.O. Box 944, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage. No test strips. No permit posted.

May 26

Cronuts Donuts

1151 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chemical spray bottle not labeled.

Fayetteville Municipal Concession

675 Park Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at hand sink. No hand cleaner at handwashing sink. No test strips. Posted permit expired 4-30-2020.

Slim Chickens

1855 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three spray bottles did not have labeling. Manager identified and labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic of Elkins

2113 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Observed fourteen house flies in dry storage and back food preparation areas.

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 9/30/2020.

Starbucks Coffee

297 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: On arrival there was no hot water to the handsink.

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage at back handwashing sink. No heat test strips or a dishtemp plate. No covered receptacle in the bathroom.

May 27

Mama Z's Cafe

357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Lasagna bowls stored at room temperature, reheating the product, the leftover product was to be rechilled. Time as a control can be used only if the product is discarded after the four-hour time frame.

Noncritical violations: Sliced potatoes stored under the soap dispenser at the handwashing sink.

Walmart Food Store

660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Five cans with dented seals in aisle. Manager removed dented cans.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 24 -- Holiday Inn Fountain Court Bar, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale; Holiday Inn-Tiffany Grill, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale; Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St., Springdale; Walmart on Campus Food Store, 616 N. Garland Ave., Suite 363, Fayetteville

May 25 -- Antojitos Y Botanas, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite F, Springdale

May 26 -- Boba Cafe & More, 2085 N. Center St., Elkins; Casey's General Store, 4751 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale; Lil Hands Daycare, 10088 S. Whitehouse Road, Fayetteville; Ohana Poke, 1135 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Silver Dollar Cabaret, 2125 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Springdale Parks & Recreation, 1906 Cambridge St., Springdale; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

May 27 -- Lonchera Guadalajara, 2051 Peach Blossom Ave., Springdale; Walgreens, 2002 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Walmart Deli-Bakery, 660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

May 28 -- Ice Ice Shavey, 80 W. Main St., Farmington; Little Bread Company, 116 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Prelude Breakfast Bar, 509 W. Spring St., Suite 210, Fayetteville; Rayden Express, 2584 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville