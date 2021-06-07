Weekly, daily drops seen in state's cases

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas dropped Sunday and remained lower this week than last week, according health department's daily updates.

Active cases dropped by 74 from Saturday's number to 1,707. According to the department, last week averaged around 1,690 active cases, whereas the last week in May saw an average of about 1,975.

"Another decline in active cases and no new covid deaths are a good sign from today's report," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday. "Vaccinations are not mandatory, but the incentives are there from good health to freedom to live life fully."

Another 3,255 doses of the vaccines were given out with 1,888 more people becoming fully immunized. As of Sunday's update, 921,245 Arkansans are now fully immunized with another 237,406 people partially immunized.

Arkansas has given now given out 75.9% of the 2,651,460 doses available.

Hospitalizations were down by seven to 187 on Sunday and two fewer people were on ventilators, bringing that total down to 33.

Arkansas has seen 342,433 covid cases since March 2020, according to the health department.

Pulaski County saw the highest new cases Sunday with 20 followed by Washington County with nine then Benton County with 7. One of the confirmed new cases was in a correctional facility.