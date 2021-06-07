Wildlife Officers rescue two people on Buffalo River

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wildlife Officers quickly put training in to practice last Friday after they rescued two people from a quick current in the Buffalo National River, according to a Facebook post on the AGFC page.

Officers were training for swift-water rescues near the Shine Eye Campground in Searcy County, when they saw a boy struggling to keep his head above the water, the post said. A man fishing nearby saw the boy struggling, but he was pulled into the current after attempting to rescue the boy, according to the post. The post said the angler was able to get to the boy as they fought to keep their heads above the water.

Wildlife Officer Kent Slape ran into the river and threw the pair a throw bag. The report states the man grabbed the line, but as Slape was anchoring himself the gravel bar gave way and he was swept into the current, according to the post. Eric Rawls, another Wildlife Officer, grabbed Slape and they swam to an eddy to reach the angler and boy, according to the post.

Three more Wildlife officers, Cody Stone, Cody Standifer and Clint Park swam to the struggling pair and help keep them afloat. Wildlife Officer Caleb McClanahan threw another line, and the officers pulled everyone to the bank. No injuries were reported and no medical attention was required according to the post.