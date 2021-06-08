Arkansas Country Music Awards winners announced

Conway native Erin Enderlin took home the top honor of entertainer of the year and an award for songwriter of the year Monday at the Arkansas Country Music Awards ceremony.

Enderlin's wins give her a total of 11 trophies.

Sherwood native David Adam Byrnes walked off with the award for top male country artist and album of the year for his "Neon Town," produced by Trent Willmon.

Mae Estes was named female vocalist of the year, with Lance Carpenter winning for male vocalist. Little Rock's Salty Dogs won for vocal group of the year.

The rest of the winners:

• Acoustic Act of the Year: Grace Stormont

• Americana Artist of the Year: Maybe April

• Bluegrass Artist of the Year: Arkansauce

• Inspirational Artist of the Year: The Villines Trio

• Song of the Year: "On Your Own," written and performed by Grace Stormont

• Music Producer of the Year: Jon Raney

• Sound Engineer of the Year: Jon Raney

• Promoter of the Year: Cliff and Susan Prowse

• Video of the Year: "Everything But Us," by Jabe Burgess; directed by Noah Coffey III

• Radio Station of the Year: KSSN "KSSN 96," Little Rock

• Radio DJ of the Year: DJ Taylor, KSSN, Little Rock

• Publication/Blog/Podcast of the Year: If That Ain't Country

• Venue of the Year: Jimmy Doyle Country

• Young Artist of the Year: Michael Rinne

• Drummer of the Year: Evan Hutchings

• Fiddle Player of the Year: Jenee Fleenor

• Guitar Player of the Year: Buddy Case

• Steel/Dobro Player of the Year: Josh Matheny