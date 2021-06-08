Carbon dioxide level hits historic highs

Economies worldwide nearly ground to a halt over the 15 months of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a startling drop in global greenhouse gas emissions.

But that did little to slow the steady accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which reached the highest levels since accurate measurements began 63 years ago, scientists said Monday.

"Fossil fuel burning is really at the heart of this. If we don't tackle fossil fuel burning, the problem is not going to go away," Ralph Keeling, a geochemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said in an interview.

The world ultimately will have to make emissions cuts that are "much larger and sustained" than anything that happened during the pandemic, Keeling added.

Scientists from Scripps and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Monday that levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide peaked in May, reaching a monthly average of nearly 419 parts per million. That represents an increase from the May 2020 mean of 417 parts per million and it marks the highest level since measurements began 63 years ago at the NOAA observatory in Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

Twice in 2021, daily levels recorded at the observatory have exceeded 420 parts per million, researchers said.

"It's not significant in the sense that we are surprised. It was fully expected," Pieter Tans, a senior scientist with NOAA's Global Monitoring Laboratory, said in an interview. "It's significant in that it shows we are still fully on the wrong track."

Tans noted that humans continue to add about 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution to the atmosphere each year. Avoiding catastrophic changes to the climate will require reducing that number to zero as quickly as possible, he said.

"The fact that [carbon dioxide] concentrations at Mauna Loa data are already so high and are keep going up so fast is disturbing but not surprising because the emissions of [carbon dioxide] continue to be incredibly high," said Corinne Le Quere, research professor of climate change science at the University of East Anglia. "The concentrations of [carbon dioxide] in the atmosphere will stop rising when the emissions approach zero."

Carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, traps heat from the planet's surface that would otherwise escape into space. Much of the carbon dioxide breaks down after about 100 years, but the current global rate of emissions is enough to offset that rate and further increase the atmospheric concentration of the gas, causing the planet to warm steadily.

The highest monthly mean levels of carbon dioxide typically occur each May, just before plants in the Northern Hemisphere start to remove large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during the growing season. In the northern fall, winter and early spring, plants and soil give off carbon dioxide, causing levels to rise.

Even as international borders closed and global economic activity took a huge hit throughout much of 2020, researchers have found that human-caused emissions rebounded fairly quickly after decreasing sharply early in the pandemic.

In 2020, primary energy demand decreased nearly 4%, and global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions fell by 5.8%, according to the International Energy Agency -- the largest annual percentage decline since World War II.

In absolute terms, the decline in emissions of almost 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide is "without precedent in human history," the International Energy Agency disclosed. "Broadly speaking, this is the equivalent of removing all of the European Union's emissions from the global total."

The agency said that demand for fossil fuels was hardest hit in 2020 -- especially oil, which plunged 8.6%, and coal, which dropped by 4%.