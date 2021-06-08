Ceremony honors Carnell Russ

The Carnell Russ Foundation commemorated the life and legacy of Carnell Russ in a dedication ceremony in the Star City Town Square on May 29.

Russ, a Lincoln County native, was victim of police injustice May 31, 1971, according to a news release.

"Fifty years later, Carnell's contributions to his family, community, and nation are memorialized in the dedication of a memorial bench and a solar lantern (unity) placed in the square and community garden," according to a news release.

Family, friends and the Carnell Russ Branch NAACP gathered for the dedication ceremony. Star City Mayor Paul Carter offered words of gratitude for the invitation to the event.

Clementine Russ, widow of Carnell Russ, and five of his children were presented with a commemorative plaque and memorial bench by the foundation's board chairman, Barbara Wilborn, and the board financial officer, Johnnie L. Parks Sr. The Russ family performed the ribbon cutting during the memorial bench dedication.

A Black man, Russ was reportedly killed by a white Star City (Lincoln County) police officer May 31, 1971, according to the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

"Injustice claimed Carnell Russ's life, but love continues his legacy," Leatrice Russ-Glenns said.

The mission of the Carnell Russ Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2017, is: "To memorialize the life and legacy of Carnell Russ by connecting people and communities for the greatest good of humanity; to experience realistically a state of 'Community Unity,' embrace differences, diversity, and offer a platform for youth and adults to learn the rich multicultural history of Southeast Arkansas," according to the release.