Elko's grand slam powers Rebels to next round

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tim Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional and Mississippi beat Southern Miss 12-9 on Monday to advance to the super regionals.

Ole Miss (44-20) led 9-0 after Elko's bases-clearing blast and he added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 10-2. He finished 3 for 3 despite playing with a torn ACL.

Southern Miss (40-21) rallied in the fifth with home runs by Blake Johnson, Reed Trimble and Reece Ewing to get within 10-7. Trimble also had a two-run homer in the third.

Calvin Harris answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to give Ole Miss a five-run lead.

Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty went a career-high four innings. Doug Nikhazy (11-2) struck out two in 1 1/3 innings and Taylor Broadway picked up his 16th save of the season.

The game had a 35-minute delay due to lightning.

STARKVILLE REGIONAL

MISSISSIPPI STATE 6,

CAMPBELL 5

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Landon Sims struck out four in three innings of scoreless relief for his ninth save, and No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State clinched its fifth consecutive trip to the super regionals.

Mississippi State (43-15), which has won 10 consecutive NCAA regional games, will host Notre Dame this weekend.

Mississippi State starter Jackson Fristoe was pulled with one out in the first after allowing three runs. Houston Harding (7-2) struck out 10 in five innings and Sims got out of a jam in the ninth after allowing a leadoff double.

Tanner Allen singled in the ninth for his 269th career hit, passing Rafael Palmeiro for 10th on the Mississippi State list. Allen went 2 for 3, with two walks, to extend his hitting streak to 21 games.

Kamren James opened the scoring for Mississippi State in the first with an RBI double before stealing third and scoring on an error. He also had a go-ahead two-run homer in the third, and Logan Tanner added a home run in the fifth for a 6-3 lead.

Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer in the first to give Campbell (37-18) a 3-2 lead. Marcus Skundrich added a two-RBI single in the sixth to cap the scoring. Cade Boxrucker (0-2) allowed five runs, three earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

The game was delayed in the bottom of the fourth, due to rain, with Mississippi State leading 5-3.

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

DALLAS BAPTIST 8,

OREGON STATE 5

FORT WORTH -- Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each hit home runs and Dallas Baptist rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State.

Dallas Baptist (40-16) advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011.

Wrobleski finished 7 for 10 in the regional tournament with two homers, including a two-run blast in the sixth to start the scoring for DBU. Benefield added a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh and Town hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Zane Russell picked up his first win of the season by pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Oregon State (37-24) had runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth inning. After a pitching change, DBU ace Dominic Hamel got Andy Armstrong to ground out.

The Beavers, who led 5-0 in the third, walked 10 with three hit batters.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

SOUTH FLORIDA 6,

SOUTH ALABAMA 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced to its first super regional in program history by beating South Alabama.

South Florida (31-28), in its 14th NCAA regional appearance, will play at Texas this weekend.

Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle. Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead.

Orion Kerkering (5-3) struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season. Sanchez entered in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out before Andrew Bates popped out and Cameron Tissue struck out.

Santi Montiel hit a two-out homer in the ninth for South Alabama (36-22), but Sanchez got Ethan Wilson to ground out.

Mississippi pitcher Taylor Broadway throws against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Mississippi pitcher Doug Nikhazy reacts during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Mississippi batter Justin Bench jumps after his two-run home run against Southern Mississippi in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Southern Mississippi starting pitcher Ben Ethridge throws against Mississippi in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Southern Mississippi batter Will McGillis drops reacts after striking out against Mississippi during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)