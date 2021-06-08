Fayetteville youth softball to stay at Gary Hampton park

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's youth softball teams are returning to Gary Hampton park.

Parents expressed concerns with the quality of the facilities at Lake Fayetteville, said Lee Farmer, recreation superintendent with the city's Parks Department. Rain washed out several youth softball matches this year because of the dirt fields at Lake Fayetteville, whereas fields at Gary Hampton and Kessler Mountain parks could withstand rainfall with their artificial turfs, he said.

Farmer told the resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday that staff moved youth softball from Gary Hampton to Lake Fayetteville in 2019 to maximize field space. Adult softball had a high demand and waitlist, while youth softball participation was fluctuating, he said. Gary Hampton has four fields and Lake Fayetteville has three.

Participation for youth softball in 2018 was 315 girls, and in 2019, it was 213, Farmer said. No softball program was held last year because of covid-19. This year's participation was 197, he said.

Adults play all their games at Gary Hampton. Some practices for youth softball are held at Wilson Park, but most practices and games were held at Lake Fayetteville, according to the city website.

The youth softball season began in late April and has its final games this week. Games moved back to Gary Hampton on Thursday and will close out the season there, Farmer said.

"We plan to continue to play at Gary Hampton for next year and into future years," he said.

The issues at Lake Fayetteville began with a portable toilet, said Areta Moseley, parent of two daughters ages 9 and 7 in the youth softball program.

Restrooms at Lake Fayetteville were being renovated, leaving only the portable option. Several children ended up leaving because they couldn't go to the bathroom with a filled toilet, Moseley said.

Parents reached out to city staff to report the issue. At the same time, rain outs became a frequent issue at Lake Fayetteville, and parents started asking why adults but not girls could play at the more appropriate Gary Hampton park.

The city's girls youth sports participants should be given the best available resources, Moseley said.

"A girls softball team should get priority over an adult hobby," she said. "A girls softball team should have the same things as a boys baseball team, but that's just not available right now. So the best available is Gary Hampton, and it was built for girls."

Moseley said she and other parents are glad the games are returning Gary Hampton, but the situation shouldn't have happened in the first place. She said the inferior conditions at Lake Fayetteville likely had a role in declining participation in youth softball.

Farmer said the parks department has money allocated in its five-year capital program to install artificial turf at the Lake Fayetteville fields and address flooding issues within the next year or two. A four-field softball complex also is planned for Kessler Mountain Regional Park as money becomes available, he said.

The adult softball program likely will end up splitting games at Gary Hampton and Lake Fayetteville fields, as it did in previous years, Farmer said.

Parks Board Chairman Will Dockery said the Parks Department should prioritize whether youth or adult sports come first. The city needs to be consistent in how it addresses such issues, he said.

"We need to make sure things like this don't happen again," Dockery said.

Farmer said an advisory committee of parks staff, parents, residents and coaches will be formed to guide the program.

"We're hoping that communication and that committee will help us get the word out, be a good resource and be good advocates for the program and we'll be able to increase participation and be successful moving forward," he said.