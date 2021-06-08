Fort Smith students escape unscathed from Fayetteville school bus fire

FAYETTEVILLE -- Twenty-five Fort Smith students and about two staff members were evacuated during a school bus fire Monday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

Passengers were evacuated from the bus at 2817 N. Garland Ave. just before 1 p.m. when passersby alerted them to the fire, said Brian Wandstrat, Fayetteville Fire Department public information officer. There were no injuries, he said.

The department responded within a few minutes and quickly brought the fire under control, Wandstrat said. The Fayetteville Police Department also provided traffic control at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wandstrat said.

"We are thankful to local citizens and the fire department," said Christina Williams, Fort Smith public information coordinator.

The bus passengers were on their way to a boys basketball camp at the Arkansas Athletes Outreach complex when the fire occurred, Williams said. Arkansas Athletes Outreach is adjacent to the Washington County Fairgrounds, about half a mile south of where the bus was evacuated.

The Fayetteville School District provided a bus to transport students and staff the rest of the way to the basketball camp, said Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville communications director.

The Fort Smith School District sent another bus to provide transportation home after the camp, according to Williams.