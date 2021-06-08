Girl, 14, fatally shot in car in Pine Bluff, police say

Pine Bluff police are looking for at least one suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl at the intersection of West 23rd Avenue and South Maple Street.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9:43 p.m. Monday and located a girl with apparent gunshot wounds in a car on Maple Street between 23rd and 24th avenues, according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name because she is a minor.

The identity of the shooter or shooters, as well as the circumstances of the homicide, are under investigation, police say.

This marks the second time in as many days a homicide occurred on South Maple, the third straight day a homicide occurred in Jefferson County, and the ninth homicide within the Pine Bluff city limits in 2021. Brandon Dement, 36, died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Sunday after officers located him in the front of a residence at 2120 S. Maple St. with apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not yet been identified in Dement’s death.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies found Zakary Chumney, 35, of Mabelvale, dead in response to a shooting in the 10200 block of Sulphur Springs Road on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said Bradley Scott Hartley, 34, who has a Pine Bluff address, surrendered to authorities after allegedly fleeing into a wooded area south of the residence with a gun. Hartley was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center.