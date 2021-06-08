Harris: Guatemalans need hope

GUATEMALA CITY -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday emphasized the need to restore hope for residents of struggling Central American nations to help address the increase in migration from the region as she asked them not to make the dangerous trek in the first major test of her diplomatic skills on a three-day foreign trip.

Her comments came after her meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in which she addressed everything from vaccine sharing to corruption in the region. But in her opening remarks, she emphasized the need for both leaders to act to improve the situation on the ground for Guatemalans, whom she said don't want to leave their homeland but are forced to by poor living conditions.

"Hope does not exist by itself, it must be coupled with relationships and trust, it must be coupled with tangible outcomes in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future and the future of their children," she said.

Speaking at a news conference after their meeting, Harris encouraged would-be migrants to stay home and avoid the dangerous journey, pledging that the U.S. would continue to enforce its immigration laws. "Do not come," she said plainly. "In large part the only people who benefit are coyotes," a term used for people who smuggle migrants across the border.

Harris also said the fact that she chose Guatemala and Mexico for her first overseas trip was a "reflection of the priority President Biden placed on this region." She said the two nations are "interconnected and interdependent" and it's in "our collective interest that we work together."

The Department of Justice announced shortly after Harris' meeting with Giammattei the establishment of a law enforcement task force aimed at fighting human trafficking and smuggling groups in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The department announced it was also stepping up its effort to fight corruption in Central America.

"We are creating this task force to address corruption, to address human smuggling, doing the work to make sure certain progress be made if we are going to attract investment," said Harris.

Harris is visiting Guatemala and Mexico as part of her role in dealing diplomatically with the irregular migration to the U.S., and she will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today.

In Guatemala, the country's widespread corruption loomed over the discussions, even as Harris sought new agreements with Giammattei to help stem the spike in migration.

"We must root out corruption wherever it exists," said Harris, calling it a top priority. "It erodes the confidence the people have in their government and its leaders."

Speaking at the news conference, Giammattei blamed drug traffickers for corruption.

Giammattei said the U.S. and Guatemala agreed to collaborate a "very simple process" through visas to allow for regular migration to the U.S., and that the two countries would work to prioritize family reunifications.

Nongovernmental organizations placed Guatemala's widespread corruption at the top of their list of concerns before Harris' visit. Last month, two lawyers who are outspoken critics of Giammattei's administration were arrested on what they say were trumped-up charges aimed at silencing them.

The selection of judges for Guatemala's Constitutional Court, its highest, was mired in influence peddling and allegations of corruption. Giammattei picked his chief of staff to fill one of the five vacancies. When Gloria Porras, a respected force against corruption, was elected to a second term, the congress controlled by Giammattei's party refused to seat her.

"Corruption really does sap the the wealth of any country, and in Central America is at a scale where it is a large percentage of GDP across the region," said special envoy Ricardo Zuniga, who joined Harris in the meeting with Giammattei. "We see corruption as one of the most important root causes to be dealt with."

Harris said she had a "very frank and very candid" conversation with Giammattei "about the importance of an independent judiciary" as well as a strong civil society.

Besides her meeting with Giammattei, Harris was scheduled to participate in a roundtable with Guatemalan community and civil society leaders, and to meet with young innovators and entrepreneurs, including a number of women.

Harris announced plans to send $310 million to provide support for refugees and address food shortages, and she recently secured commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in the Northern Triangle countries to promote economic opportunity and job training.

