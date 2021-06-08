DEAR READERS: We've made a lot of progress more than a year into the pandemic. But we probably all still have questions, mostly about the vaccines that are available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has put together a clearinghouse for questions about the vaccine at www.getvaccineanswers.org.

Questions tackled include:

• How does the vaccine protect me?

• How do I know it's safe?

• Who should get vaccinated?

• When should I get vaccinated?

• How and where do I get vaccinated?

Check it out to get the facts.

DEAR HELOISE: Shopping online? Of course. I've discovered that if I enter the name of the online company into the search engine, I might find a code for free shipping.

-- Jane T. in California

DEAR HELOISE: Do you want to leave your children and grandchildren money after you pass away? Don't leave money to your kids outright -- protect it in a trust.

For many reasons, but a big one is if your child were to ever get sued, assets in a trust are most likely protected from garnishment.

-- Daniel R. in New York

DEAR READERS: Consult a tax attorney, estate planner and CPA for more information.

DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever failed at something, lost a job or a relationship, or lost a significant amount of money or assets? Believe it or not, we are all resilient, and we can all come back.

They idea is not to think about how much you've lost, but how well you can recover. In other words, a tremendous loss can create a really good bounce.

-- Thomas W. in New York

DEAR HELOISE: Your column today definitely struck a major chord with me -- when people are done with shopping carts. I am constantly amazed that people are willing to walk endlessly through the market, aisle by aisle, with a shopping cart, which holds their "valuably selected goods."

However, once they're done shopping and put the "stuff" in their vehicles, generally they are too quick to abandon the carts at their best convenient locations -- rarely in the cart return locations. (Lazy!) I find this infuriating.

-- Sylvia B., via email

DEAR READER: Thanks for your email. Read on for a different perspective.

DEAR HELOISE: I dislike the Shopping Cart Theory, because it asks us to judge others instead of putting ourselves in their shoes. Perhaps the person is disabled, has a child with them or a sick one at home.

Continuing to use this theory, when there are so many reasons why one may not put their shopping cart back, can be hurtful.

I do understand that it isn't really about the shopping cart, but however we apply it, we are judging others without knowing everything affecting their lives.

As long as it is about ourselves and doing the small things, that is positive. If it is used to judge others, that can be harmful.

-- Heide A., Bozeman, Mont.

