Happy birthday (June 8): What used to hold you back now seems so trivial, a phenomenon that will repeat in three months with your current obstacle. The tools you learn in the effort to get over this one will be among the most powerful in your arsenal, and you'll apply them time and again.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The ones who love your work and the ones whose work you love ... these are not the same people yet. But as you dare to share what you do with those you admire, you'll earn the fans you also esteem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No one needs to be led through known territory. The cost of leadership is the bravery to breach the unknown. Good leaders leave the self-guided parts of life alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're sensitive to people's differences, and you don't assume things about people. You ask. This lets people know they can trust you. Your influence grows.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Regarding a relationship: You are willing to hold on until the bitter end, if that's what's necessary, though the end may actually be sweet, if a little cold, like the scoop of ice cream that finishes dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The others have opinions about whom to work and play with. You know what you're doing, which makes you a top contender, but it's the fun you add to the mundane endeavors that will seal the deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've met those with whom you share a similar sense of humor, but it is the ones you knew while that sense was forming who have the same humor. It's time to reconnect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In time, everything turns over. Neighborhoods, hierarchies, families, countries ... the new will overtake the old, and you wouldn't want it any other way. Don't fret about the future. Put your all into using your mighty moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It isn't easy to climb to the peak. Traveling downhill is quicker! Yet many lament the descent. Rest assured, one level is not better than another. The journey is great not despite its variants but because of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your loved ones want to please you, but they do not know the way to accomplish it. You feel that if you have to show them, they don't know you well enough. True, but how will they know you if you do not show them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Memories will morph into stories that change ever so slightly with each telling. If told enough times, the memory isn't of an event but of a story of an event. Either way, it's a gleaming treasure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It is said that ghosts go through the same rote motions they enacted in life, clueless about the ineffectiveness of it. Haunting ideas are the same. A liberating awareness will disrupt the pattern.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Friendship is, for the most part, a completely voluntary relationship. That is both the beautiful and the tenuous thing about it. You cherish your friendships, fully realizing their vulnerability.

SOUL-SEARCHING MOON

The magic question of the day: Who is this helping? If it’s only you, the next question should be: Really? Followed by: How? What’s really helping you should count for a lot, actually, because that’s the generosity that will enable you to give to everyone else. The lunar trine to Pluto favors soul-searching for the truth about your motivation.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “After five years with an incredible woman, I’m back at this place again and I can hardly believe it. Love fades. At this point, there is a lot of research that backs this idea up. Yep, I cheated; she left; and now I’m wondering if I’m ever going to be in it for the long haul again. This is one I shouldn’t have let go, but I lost the feeling and then messed up. I definitely want her back, but truthfully, won’t this scenario just repeat somewhere further down the line? What is the point, pray tell? It doesn’t help that I’m a Sagittarius and she is a Leo.”

A: Gotcha. The wandering Sagittarius and the royal lioness — two fire signs and a stellar match. But once her Leo pride has been wounded, there’s no going back to the way things were. On the bright side, you seem to really know yourself and have a realistic view of your relationships. Have you considered seeking love with someone who wants the same kind of relationship you do? If you had to make up your own rules, what rules do you think you could stick to? Perhaps you are not suited for the traditional model at this time in your life.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Geminis are trendsetters, intellectuals and air-sign futurists, a principle embodied in the lifework of Frank Lloyd Wright. One of the world’s most prominent architects, Wright believed that humanity should be at the center of building design. Born under the Virgo moon of perfectionism and details, Wright’s legacy of mastery lives on in over 800 buildings around the world.