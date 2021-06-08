• Joseph Polisena, the mayor of Johnston, R.I., which dealt with a runaway steer earlier this year, wryly observed, "Here we go again," after police investigated reports that a donkey was on the loose after a motorist recorded it trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

• Christina Routsi, a German Defense Ministry spokesman, said a civilian contractor will take nearly 6,000 gallons of alcohol, including nearly 60,000 cans of beer, out of Afghanistan ahead of German troops' withdrawal as the NATO mission ends.

• Ever Lopez, 18, of Asheboro, N.C., who was denied his diploma because he wore a Mexican flag draped over his shoulders to graduation, got it Monday after a social media uproar that included death threats toward Principal Penny Crooks, who Lopez said still deserves respect even if she did something wrong.

• Jessy Kurczewski, 37, of Franklin, Wis., accused of killing a family friend in 2018 by poisoning her with eyedrops and stealing thousands of dollars from the victim, was charged with homicide, theft and other counts, police said.

• Gabe Leland, 38, a former Detroit city councilman who pleaded guilty to accepting an illegal $7,500 campaign contribution, said he had "crossed a line" and apologized to his family and to voters before being sentenced to 2½ years of probation.

• Michael Nash, 29, of Arlington, Va., accused of fatally beating a good Samaritan who intervened as Nash had a violent domestic dispute with his girlfriend in a park, faces up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Joseph Strickland, 28, was arrested after he was accused of striking a pedestrian with his car and dragging the body until he stopped to discard what was left of the corpse behind a bait shop in Spring Hill, Fla., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

• Gaelen Newsom, 22, of Atlanta, faces attempted murder and other counts after police accused him of firing gunshots from his car toward joggers, hitting one in the leg, before he crashed into and seriously injured a man who was taking his trash out.

• Cyril Derreumaux, 44, who hoped to paddle a 23-foot kayak from Sausalito, Calif., to Hawaii, was rescued six days after he set out by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after losing his sea anchor amid rough seas that included 12-foot waves and high winds.