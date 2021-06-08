Madison County man arraigned in family shooting deaths

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Madison County man pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder and other charges Monday related to the shooting of his mother, father and uncle in early May.

Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, was given an Oct. 12 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. He also is charged with one count of attempted capital murder.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded about 5:30 a.m. May to a home at 1641 Madison 5675, just off Arkansas 23, south of Huntsville and found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Richard Simmons' wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, all had been shot multiple times.

Mark Simmons and Mary Simmons were both dead at the scene. Richard Simmons survived.

Samuel Simmons is the son of Richard and Mary Simmons. He lived at the same address as his parents and uncle.

Samuel Simmons was later arrested near Huntsville by an Arkansas State Police trooper. He is being held at the Washington County Jail with no bond set while awaiting trial.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.